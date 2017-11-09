Twitter naar 280 tekens? Dan deelt PSV enorme steek uit en doen ook Anderlecht-tegenstanders eens zot

Foto: EPA

Op Twitter kan iedereen sinds woensdag 280 tekens per tweet gebruiken in plaats van 140. Daar waren heel wat Twitteraars enorm gelukkig mee, maar ook veel voetbalclubs deden hun duit in het zakje.

Bayern kreeg voor het eerst zijn volledige palmares in één tweet:

Celtic Glasgow pakte uit met de indrukwekkende reeks waaraan het bezig is in Schotland:

PSV liet aan de tegenstand fijntjes weten dat ze op een serieuze achterstand staan in de stand van de Eredivisie:

Manchester City blikte terug op de knotsgekke goal van Sergio Agüero die de club in extremis de landstitel bezorgde in 2012:

Thorgan Hazards club Borussia Mönchengladbach was dan weer in extase omdat ze eindelijk hun volledige naam in volle glorie kunnen tweeten:

Het AS Roma van Radja Nainggolan greep de kans om alle seizoenen van legende Francesco Totti op te lijsten:

Manchester United hield het grappig:

Borussia Dortmund koos voor gele hartjes:

Inter prees vooral zichzelf:

