Twitter naar 280 tekens? Dan deelt PSV enorme steek uit en doen ook Anderlecht-tegenstanders eens zot

Op Twitter kan iedereen sinds woensdag 280 tekens per tweet gebruiken in plaats van 140. Daar waren heel wat Twitteraars enorm gelukkig mee, maar ook veel voetbalclubs deden hun duit in het zakje.

Bayern kreeg voor het eerst zijn volledige palmares in één tweet:

Bundesliga ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????

DFB Pokal ????????????????????????????????????

UCL ??????????

Supercup ??????????????

Liga Pokal ????????????

UEL ??

Cup Winners' Cup ??

Intercontinental Cup ????

FIFA World Club Cup ??

UEFA Supercup ??#Twitter280 pic.twitter.com/jqyvYbSdTr — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) 8 november 2017

Celtic Glasgow pakte uit met de indrukwekkende reeks waaraan het bezig is in Schotland:

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Draw

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Draw

Win

Win

Draw

Win

Draw

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Draw

Win

Win

Win

Win

Draw

Win

Win

Win

Draw

Win#280characters ?? pic.twitter.com/qxLTcbEZ02 — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 8 november 2017

PSV liet aan de tegenstand fijntjes weten dat ze op een serieuze achterstand staan in de stand van de Eredivisie:

1?? PSV

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

2?? AJA

3?? PEC

4?? AZ

.

.

.

5?? VIT

.

6?? FEY

.

7?? EXC

8?? UTR

.

.

9?? HER

?? HEE

.

1??1?? ADO

.

1??2?? VVV

.

.

.

1??3?? SPA

.

1??4?? TWE

1??5?? GRO

1??6?? NAC

1??7?? WIL

.

1??8?? ROD#280Tekens ?? — PSV (@PSV) 8 november 2017

Manchester City blikte terug op de knotsgekke goal van Sergio Agüero die de club in extremis de landstitel bezorgde in 2012:

280 characters means we can now go...



AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pEZyuK5tg2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) 8 november 2017

Thorgan Hazards club Borussia Mönchengladbach was dan weer in extase omdat ze eindelijk hun volledige naam in volle glorie kunnen tweeten:

Dear @Twitter. Thank you for giving us all #280characters. Our club name can finally be expressed in its full glory.



Yours sincerely,

Borussia Verein für Leibesübungen 1900 Mönchengladbach e.V. pic.twitter.com/FTBBJjPfxT — Gladbach (@borussia_en) 8 november 2017

Het AS Roma van Radja Nainggolan greep de kans om alle seizoenen van legende Francesco Totti op te lijsten:

Now we can finally list all the seasons @Totti played for #ASRoma ??

92-93??

93-94

94-95??

95-96

96-97

97-98??

98-99 ©

99-00??

00-01????

01-02??

02-03????

03-04

04-05

05-06??

06-07??????

07-08????

08-09

09-10

10-11

11-12

12-13

13-14

14-15??

15-16??x300

16-17??#Twitter280 pic.twitter.com/5Ew3yL1hiy — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 8 november 2017

Manchester United hield het grappig:

With the introduction of #280characters, we are delighted to announce #DaveSaves will be extended to #DavidSaves. pic.twitter.com/S7PNq2Ip0S — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 8 november 2017

Borussia Dortmund koos voor gele hartjes:

Inter prees vooral zichzelf: