Twitter naar 280 tekens? Dan deelt PSV enorme steek uit en doen ook Anderlecht-tegenstanders eens zot

Bayern kreeg voor het eerst zijn volledige palmares in één tweet:
Bundesliga ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) 8 november 2017
DFB Pokal ????????????????????????????????????
UCL ??????????
Supercup ??????????????
Liga Pokal ????????????
UEL ??
Cup Winners' Cup ??
Intercontinental Cup ????
FIFA World Club Cup ??
UEFA Supercup ??#Twitter280 pic.twitter.com/jqyvYbSdTr
Celtic Glasgow pakte uit met de indrukwekkende reeks waaraan het bezig is in Schotland:
Win— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 8 november 2017
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win
Win
Win
Draw
Win#280characters ?? pic.twitter.com/qxLTcbEZ02
PSV liet aan de tegenstand fijntjes weten dat ze op een serieuze achterstand staan in de stand van de Eredivisie:
1️⃣ PSV— PSV (@PSV) 8 november 2017
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
2️⃣ AJA
3️⃣ PEC
4️⃣ AZ
.
.
.
5️⃣ VIT
.
6️⃣ FEY
.
7️⃣ EXC
8️⃣ UTR
.
.
9️⃣ HER
🔟 HEE
.
1️⃣1️⃣ ADO
.
1️⃣2️⃣ VVV
.
.
.
1️⃣3️⃣ SPA
.
1️⃣4️⃣ TWE
1️⃣5️⃣ GRO
1️⃣6️⃣ NAC
1️⃣7️⃣ WIL
.
1️⃣8️⃣ ROD#280Tekens 🔴⚪️
Manchester City blikte terug op de knotsgekke goal van Sergio Agüero die de club in extremis de landstitel bezorgde in 2012:
280 characters means we can now go...— Manchester City (@ManCity) 8 november 2017
AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pEZyuK5tg2
Thorgan Hazards club Borussia Mönchengladbach was dan weer in extase omdat ze eindelijk hun volledige naam in volle glorie kunnen tweeten:
Dear @Twitter. Thank you for giving us all #280characters. Our club name can finally be expressed in its full glory.— Gladbach (@borussia_en) 8 november 2017
Yours sincerely,
Borussia Verein für Leibesübungen 1900 Mönchengladbach e.V. pic.twitter.com/FTBBJjPfxT
Het AS Roma van Radja Nainggolan greep de kans om alle seizoenen van legende Francesco Totti op te lijsten:
Now we can finally list all the seasons @Totti played for #ASRoma ??— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 8 november 2017
92-93??
93-94
94-95??
95-96
96-97
97-98??
98-99 ©
99-00??
00-01????
01-02??
02-03????
03-04
04-05
05-06??
06-07??????
07-08????
08-09
09-10
10-11
11-12
12-13
13-14
14-15??
15-16??x300
16-17??#Twitter280 pic.twitter.com/5Ew3yL1hiy
Manchester United hield het grappig:
With the introduction of #280characters, we are delighted to announce #DaveSaves will be extended to #DavidSaves. pic.twitter.com/S7PNq2Ip0S— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 8 november 2017
Borussia Dortmund koos voor gele hartjes:
?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? #Twitter280— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 8 november 2017
Inter prees vooral zichzelf:
It will be born here at l’Orologio restaurant. It will always be a team of great talent This wonderful night bestows us with the colours of our crest ?? and ?? against a backdrop of stars. It shall be called Internazionale, because we are #BrothersOfTheWorld #Twitter280— Inter (@Inter_en) 8 november 2017