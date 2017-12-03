Eerste prijs van het seizoen voor Courtois: hij is de beste basketbalspeler van de Premier League... op Playstation

Thibaut Courtois is één van de beste doelmannen ter wereld, al loopt er in de Premier League met David De Gea een serieuze concurrent rond. Op één vlak is Courtois alvast de betere: hij namelijk de beste basketbalspeler in de Premier League. Althans: op de Playstation toch. Acht voetballers uit Engelse competitie namen deel aan het het NBA 2K18-toernooi. Courtois liet zijn tegenstanders op weg naar de finale (Mamadou Sakho en Timothy Fosu-Mensah) geen schijn van een kans, in de finale ging Arsenal-speler Rob Holding voor de bijl.

“Keepers hebben een uitstekende oog-hand-coördinatie en snelle vingers”, verklaarde Courtois zijn zege. De doelman poseerde vervolgens trots met zijn kampioenenring.

Chelsea’s @thibautcourtois faces Crystal Palace’s @mamadousakho in the #NBA2K18 Celebrity Gaming Tournament for a spot in the semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/WS1n3SYJNV — NBA UK (@NBAUK) 26 november 2017