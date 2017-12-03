Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Eerste prijs van het seizoen voor Courtois: hij is de beste basketbalspeler van de Premier League... op Playstation

Eerste prijs van het seizoen voor Courtois: hij is de beste basketbalspeler van de Premier League... op Playstation

Thibaut Courtois is één van de beste doelmannen ter wereld, al loopt er in de Premier League met David De Gea een serieuze concurrent rond. Op één vlak is Courtois alvast de betere: hij namelijk de beste basketbalspeler in de Premier League. Althans: op de Playstation toch. Acht voetballers uit Engelse competitie namen deel aan het het NBA 2K18-toernooi. Courtois liet zijn tegenstanders op weg naar de finale (Mamadou Sakho en Timothy Fosu-Mensah) geen schijn van een kans, in de finale ging Arsenal-speler Rob Holding voor de bijl.

“Keepers hebben een uitstekende oog-hand-coördinatie en snelle vingers”, verklaarde Courtois zijn zege. De doelman poseerde vervolgens trots met zijn kampioenenring.

Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Premier League Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 15 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Manchester City 15 14 0 1 46/10 43
2 Manchester United 15 11 2 2 35/9 35
3 Chelsea 15 10 3 2 28/12 32
4 Liverpool 15 8 2 5 33/19 29
5 Arsenal 15 9 5 1 29/19 28
6 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 4 4 23/13 25
7 Burnley 15 7 4 4 14/12 25
8 Watford 15 6 5 4 25/26 22
9 Leicester City 15 5 5 5 20/20 20
10 Everton 15 5 7 3 19/28 18
11 Southampton 15 4 6 5 15/18 17
12 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 4 6 5 14/19 17
13 Stoke City 15 4 7 4 18/30 16
14 Bournemouth 15 4 8 3 13/17 15
15 Newcastle United 15 4 8 3 14/22 15
16 Huddersfield Town 15 4 8 3 9/26 15
17 West Bromwich Albion 15 2 6 7 12/21 13
18 Crystal Palace 15 2 9 4 8/25 10
19 West Ham United 15 2 9 4 13/32 10
20 Swansea City 15 2 10 3 8/18 9