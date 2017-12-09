Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Michy "Benchwarmer" Batshuayi zorgt voor hilariteit op Twitter

Foto: rr

Het verging Chelsea zaterdag niet zoals gehoopt. De Blues gingen op het veld van West Ham verrassend met 1-0 onderuit. Een doelpunt van Marko Arnautovic deed Thibaut Courtois en Eden Hazard de das om. Michy Batshuayi kwam niet van de bank en had het behoorlijk koud, ondanks een dikke jas en een muts. "Batsman" haalde dan maar een warmwaterkruik boven om tegen zijn wangen te houden. Tot jolijt van Twitter...

Premier League Regulier

