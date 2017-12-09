Het verging Chelsea zaterdag niet zoals gehoopt. De Blues gingen op het veld van West Ham verrassend met 1-0 onderuit. Een doelpunt van Marko Arnautovic deed Thibaut Courtois en Eden Hazard de das om. Michy Batshuayi kwam niet van de bank en had het behoorlijk koud, ondanks een dikke jas en een muts. "Batsman" haalde dan maar een warmwaterkruik boven om tegen zijn wangen te houden. Tot jolijt van Twitter...

Batshuayi taking the term “bench warmer” seriously ?? pic.twitter.com/rKsKSU8IvI — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) 9 december 2017

It's cold out there, yes. But have you ever seen a professional footballer do this with a hot water bottle on the bench?

Michy Batshuayi - oh dear! ?? pic.twitter.com/KGywPvgxh7 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) 9 december 2017

Batshuayi is warming himself up on the bench with a hot water bottle. Yer da has just stormed out the living room shouting "THE GAMES GONE". — Coral (@Coral) 9 december 2017

Michy Batshuayi could face a 10 game ban for use of a hot water bottle by a professional footballer. #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/dsDj1gBpvY — SportsTrend (@SportsTrend_ie) 9 december 2017

Michy Batshuayi has a hot water bottle on the Chelsea bench today. This should be an immediate 50 game ban. pic.twitter.com/Z4hKqYznzU — SlashFootball (@slashfootball) 9 december 2017