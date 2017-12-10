Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Lukaku krijgt de volle laag op Twitter na flater: "Twee assists voor Big Rom vandaag"

Lukaku krijgt de volle laag op Twitter na flater: "Twee assists voor Big Rom vandaag"

Foto: AFP

Het is niet de zondag van Romelu Lukaku. De Rode Duivel kreeg maar geen voet aan de grond tijdens de Manchester Derby en was twee keer ongelukkig bij de doelpunten van Manchester City. Bij het eerste kwam de bal via zijn lichaam in de voeten van David Silva terecht. Bij het tweede werkte hij de bal erg slecht weg en kon Nicolas Otamendi de 1-2 scoren. Twitter was dan ook erg kritisch voor Lukaku...

Volg de Manchester Derby hier LIVE!

