Lukaku ?? ... What on earth is Zlatan doing on the bench? #manchesterderby— Domenico Tudisco (@domtudisco) December 10, 2017
Lukaku having an absolute mere, playing a key part in both of City’s goals. Get him off already.— Asif. (@Asif9707) December 10, 2017
Lukaku with the assist....says it all really— Kathryn Johnston (@Kate2373) December 10, 2017
Lukaku maakt Manchester kampioen. Alleen niet de Manchester waar hij voor speelt. #munmci— Maarten (@LappieM) December 10, 2017
Lukaku is shit— Leah (@LeahVdc2) December 10, 2017
Two assists for Romelu Lukaku today...— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 10, 2017
Shame they've both been for the City goals ?? pic.twitter.com/TtS6luKzun
Two great assists from Lukaku.— Gianluca Nesci (@GianlucaNesci) December 10, 2017
Romelu Lukaku grabs his second assist of the game as he slams a terrible clearance into the crowd, and Otamendi blasts it in from close range. #ManchesterDerby— UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 10, 2017
How To Clear The Ball— COPA90 (@COPA90) December 10, 2017
by R. Lukaku
Get Romelu Lukaku off.— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 10, 2017
Lukaku...#StraightOuttaFIFA18— Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) December 10, 2017
Romelu Lukaku for Man City today:— SPORF (@Sporf) 10 december 2017
?? Assists: 2
Man City's Man of the Match ???? pic.twitter.com/xF2p2Ciiar
Romelu Lukaku has made two assists for Man City today.— Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) 10 december 2017
Finally making an impact in these big games. pic.twitter.com/MdzS7AmJBH
£75m to assist the opposition twice. World class stuff from Lukaku.— Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) 10 december 2017
Romelu Lukaku has had 2 touches in the Penalty area and both of them have resulted in 2 goals for Manchester City.— Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) 10 december 2017
You can't make this stuff up.
Lukaku couldn’t even score from 6 yards out because he’d rather plough the ball at Ederson’s face. World class.— Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 10, 2017