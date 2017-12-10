Het is niet de zondag van Romelu Lukaku. De Rode Duivel kreeg maar geen voet aan de grond tijdens de Manchester Derby en was twee keer ongelukkig bij de doelpunten van Manchester City. Bij het eerste kwam de bal via zijn lichaam in de voeten van David Silva terecht. Bij het tweede werkte hij de bal erg slecht weg en kon Nicolas Otamendi de 1-2 scoren. Twitter was dan ook erg kritisch voor Lukaku...

Lukaku ?? ... What on earth is Zlatan doing on the bench? #manchesterderby — Domenico Tudisco (@domtudisco) December 10, 2017

Lukaku having an absolute mere, playing a key part in both of City’s goals. Get him off already. — Asif. (@Asif9707) December 10, 2017

Lukaku with the assist....says it all really — Kathryn Johnston (@Kate2373) December 10, 2017

Lukaku maakt Manchester kampioen. Alleen niet de Manchester waar hij voor speelt. #munmci — Maarten (@LappieM) December 10, 2017

Lukaku is shit — Leah (@LeahVdc2) December 10, 2017

Two assists for Romelu Lukaku today...



Shame they've both been for the City goals ?? pic.twitter.com/TtS6luKzun — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 10, 2017

Two great assists from Lukaku. — Gianluca Nesci (@GianlucaNesci) December 10, 2017

Romelu Lukaku grabs his second assist of the game as he slams a terrible clearance into the crowd, and Otamendi blasts it in from close range. #ManchesterDerby — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) December 10, 2017

How To Clear The Ball



by R. Lukaku — COPA90 (@COPA90) December 10, 2017

Get Romelu Lukaku off. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 10, 2017

Romelu Lukaku for Man City today:



?? Assists: 2



Man City's Man of the Match ???? pic.twitter.com/xF2p2Ciiar — SPORF (@Sporf) 10 december 2017

Romelu Lukaku has made two assists for Man City today.



Finally making an impact in these big games. pic.twitter.com/MdzS7AmJBH — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) 10 december 2017

£75m to assist the opposition twice. World class stuff from Lukaku. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) 10 december 2017

Romelu Lukaku has had 2 touches in the Penalty area and both of them have resulted in 2 goals for Manchester City.



You can't make this stuff up. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) 10 december 2017