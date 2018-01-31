Musonda wordt als held onthaald bij Celtic en toont meteen zijn kunsten

Musonda mocht na 62 minuten onder luid applaus invallen, en dus zijn debuut maken voor Celtic. Hij liet bij een van zijn eerste baltoetsen meteen zijn dribbelkunsten zien. Musonda pakte ook uit met een leuke pass. Zijn naam is dus meteen gemaakt op Celtic Park.

Charly Musonda getting a great reception from the fans as he comes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/ShvfLjudyp