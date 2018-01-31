Musonda wordt als held onthaald bij Celtic en toont meteen zijn kunsten

Brussel -
In de Schotse competitie begon nieuwkomer Charly Musonda op de bank bij Celtic, dat Hearts ontving. Dedrick Boyata stond wel in de basiself, en maakte na 25 minuten de 2-0. Het werd uiteindelijk 3-1.
Musonda mocht na 62 minuten onder luid applaus invallen, en dus zijn debuut maken voor Celtic. Hij liet bij een van zijn eerste baltoetsen meteen zijn dribbelkunsten zien. Musonda pakte ook uit met een leuke pass. Zijn naam is dus meteen gemaakt op Celtic Park.
Charly Musonda getting a great reception from the fans as he comes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/ShvfLjudyp— CelticLisboa (@CelticLisboa) 30 januari 2018
Nice chipped pass from Musonda to Tierney. pic.twitter.com/8LPXH9SlmJ— CelticLisboa (@CelticLisboa) 30 januari 2018
A wee taste of Musonda's skills pic.twitter.com/paiuxySKdZ— Republic of Football (@the_eriugena) 30 januari 2018