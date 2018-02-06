Het zit er weer bovenarms op tussen Trump en Democraten

Democrats push back against Trump’s claim they are ‘treasonous’ WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic lawmakers lashed out on Tuesday at President Donald Trump for labeling them as “treasonous” and “un-American” for the cold reception they gave him during his State of the Union address last week.

“By calling us treasonous? Well, that borders on divisive,” No. 2 Democrat in the Senate Dick Durbin told reporters in a purposefully understated tone.

Speaking at a manufacturing plant in Ohio on Monday, the president said Democrats “would rather see Trump do badly than our country do well.”

“They were like death and un-American,” he said of Democrats who sat stone-faced as he heralded the economy’s achievements in his speech a week ago to a joint session of Congress.

“Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, eh. I guess, why not? Can we call that treason, why not?,” he said.

The remarks sparked a firestorm of criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Senator Tammy Duckworth quoted President Theodore Roosevelt in a response on Twitter.

“‘To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public,’“ she tweeted.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the remarks on treason - an offense punishable by death - were offered as tongue-in-cheek.

“The president was obviously joking. But what’s serious is the Democrats seem to put their personal hatred for this president above their desire to see America succeed,” he said in a statement.

But Democrats weren’t the only critics.

“If that’s the gauge as to whether or not you committed treason then we’ve gone a little too far,” Senator Jeff Flake, a retiring Republican lawmaker who has frequently been critical of Trump, told reporters. “That’s not my view of what treason is.”

Even Representative Mark Meadows, a leading Republican conservative closely allied with Trump, took issue with the president’s comments. “Certainly saying that someone’s un-American because of their unwillingness to clap is not something that most Americans would agree with,” he said on CNN.

But Republican Representative Claudia Tenney, also speaking about Democrats on CNN on Tuesday, said “I would say it was un-American, and they don’t love our country. I don’t know if I would go as far as treasonous, but the president is before a large audience and he likes to talk in colorful language.” (Reporting by Katanga Johnson, Richard Cowen, Patricia Zengerle and Steve Holland; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Phil Berlowitz) (reuters)

Trump Calls for Government Shutdown to Force Immigration Deal

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’d welcome another government shutdown if Democrats refuse to meet his demands for an immigration overhaul, just as lawmakers close in on a deal to avoid another halt in federal operations.

“If we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown,” Trump said to law enforcement officials who met with him at the White House to discuss MS-13, a predominantly Latino gang whose members include undocumented immigrants. “We’ll do a shutdown, and it’s worth it for our country. I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of.”

U.S. immigration law, Trump said, contains “loopholes where killers are allowed to come into this country and continue to kill.” The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, said in the meeting that one example of such a loophole is that authorities are not allowed to deny foreigners entry to the country based on gang membership alone.

Representative Barbara Comstock, a Virginia Republican who was at the meeting, told Trump a shutdown wouldn’t be necessary, and that there was bipartisan support for a crackdown on violent gangs.

“I think both sides have learned that a government shutdown was bad,” said Comstock. “It wasn’t good for them, and we do have bipartisan support on these things.”

“Barbara, we are not getting support from the Democrats,” Trump replied. “You can say what you want, we are not getting the support from the Democrats.”

Comstock represents a suburban district outside Washington, D.C. that Democrats are targeting for a takeover in November’s midterm elections. The constituency is home to many federal workers that would be furloughed during a shutdown.

Trump’s comments came as congressional leaders are negotiating a deal on spending legislation to avoid another shutdown.

Those talks have largely excluded the issue of immigration, which was at the heart of a brief shutdown last month. Trump rejected a proposed deal from Democrats that would have protected undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children from deportation, in exchange for some funding for the president’s proposed wall on the Mexican border.

The White House has insisted that the legislation also limit legal immigration by restricting people from sponsoring family members to join them in the U.S., and by ending a program that awards visas to people from countries with low rates of migration to the U.S.

“I would shut it down over this issue,” Trump repeated. “Without borders, we don’t have a country.”