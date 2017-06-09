Amper 44 geslaagde passes, maar voetbaldwerg Andorra wint voor het eerst in dertien jaar een officiële match

This is the headline of the day: Andorra wins first official match since 2004. pic.twitter.com/xd7MiRcKQN

Andorra schreef vrijdagavond in zijn WK-kwalificatiematch tegen Hongarije voetbalgeschiedenis. Rebés maakte er in de eerste helft 1-0 van, en Hongarije was niet bij machte op de gelijkmaker te netten.

Een onwaarschijnlijke stunt voor de dwergstaat, die nog maar zijn tweede zege in een interland met inzet boekte. In 2004 klopte Andorra in eigen huis in een kwalificatiematch voor het WK 2006 Macedonië met 1-0. Het was al dertien jaar en 86 matchen (!) geleden dat Andorra nog eens officiële interland kon winnen. En nog opvallender: ze hadden daar maar 44 geslaagde passes voor nodig.

????Andorra, 86 games without a win until February, are still 1-0 up on Hungary #WCQ ????

Follow it here ??https://t.co/SpQDWJq93q pic.twitter.com/sMDQUiVEBK — #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) 9 juni 2017

After...



?? 6,655,680 minutes

? 110,928 hours

?? 4,622 days

??? 12 years



?? Andorra have won a competitive game of football. pic.twitter.com/MZVuEUUn44 — bet365 (@bet365) 9 juni 2017

Andorra: How to win with just 44 passes completed pic.twitter.com/XGW80OzqjZ — Alecs Stam (@AlecsStam) 9 juni 2017