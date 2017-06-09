Live voetbal

09/06

Wereldkampioenschap Kwalificatie UEFA > 1e Ronde > Groep B / Speeldag 6

Andorra - Hongarije

1 - 0 Wed
Marc Rebés26'

26' Doelpunt

1-0 Marc Rebés

27' Geel

Jordi Alaez

29' Geel

Marc Pujol

36' Geel

Moisés San Nicolás

60' Geel

Txus Rubio

68' Wissel

in: David Maneiro
out: Jordi Alaez

79' Geel

Marc Vales

82' Wissel

in: Gabriel Riera
out: Ludovic Clemente

88' Wissel

in: José Manuel Ayala
out: Marc Pujol

90'+1' Geel

David Maneiro

21' Wissel

in: Dominik Nagy
out: Zoltán Stieber

45'+1' Geel

Barnabás Bese

56' Wissel

in: Norbert Balogh
out: Ádám Lang

71' Wissel

in: Roland Sallai
out: Ádám Gyurcsó
Start wedstrijd 20:45 Plaats Andorra la Vella Stadion Estadi Nacional Toeschouwers 2.400 Scheidsrechter Charalambos Kalogeropoulos

Amper 44 geslaagde passes, maar voetbaldwerg Andorra wint voor het eerst in dertien jaar een officiële match

Andorra schreef vrijdagavond in zijn WK-kwalificatiematch tegen Hongarije voetbalgeschiedenis. Rebés maakte er in de eerste helft 1-0 van, en Hongarije was niet bij machte op de gelijkmaker te netten.

Een onwaarschijnlijke stunt voor de dwergstaat, die nog maar zijn tweede zege in een interland met inzet boekte. In 2004 klopte Andorra in eigen huis in een kwalificatiematch voor het WK 2006 Macedonië met 1-0. Het was al dertien jaar en 86 matchen (!) geleden dat Andorra nog eens officiële interland kon winnen. En nog opvallender: ze hadden daar maar 44 geslaagde passes voor nodig.

