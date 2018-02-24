Vertragingen op luchthaven Schiphol door stroomstoring

Een deel van de Amsterdamse luchthaven Schiphol kampt met een stroomstoring in het bagage-afhandelingssysteem. Daarom lopen vertrekken en aankomsten in de hallen 3 en 4 vertraging op, meldt de luchthaven via Twitter. Volgens Schiphol wordt er hard gewerkt om de storing te verhelpen.

There is currently a power failure at a part of our airport. We are working hard to solve this problem as soon as possible. Our apologies for the inconvenience. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) 24 februari 2018

The power outage is located in a part of our baggage system. Therefore passenger processes in departures and arrival halls 3&4 can be disrupted. We are working hard to process all luggage and to solve the power problem. — Schiphol (@Schiphol) 24 februari 2018