Vertragingen op luchthaven Schiphol door stroomstoring

Foto: EPA

Een deel van de Amsterdamse luchthaven Schiphol kampt met een stroomstoring in het bagage-afhandelingssysteem. Daarom lopen vertrekken en aankomsten in de hallen 3 en 4 vertraging op, meldt de luchthaven via Twitter. Volgens Schiphol wordt er hard gewerkt om de storing te verhelpen.

