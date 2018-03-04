Serie A in rouw: Italiaans international en gerespecteerd kapitein sterft onverwacht op hotelkamer

De Italiaanse voetbalwereld is in rouw en er wordt zondag niet gevoetbald in de Serie A. De reden is het plotse en onverwachte overlijden van Fiorentina-kapitein Davide Astori.

De 14-voudig Italiaans international was pas in januari 31 jaar en twee weken geleden vader geworden, maar overleed in zijn slaap in een hotel in Udine. Daar moest hij normaal gezien vandaag een wedstrijd spelen met zijn Fiorentina tegen het Udinese van Bram Nuytinck (ex-Anderlecht).

Het levenloze lichaam van Astori werd zondagochtend gevonden op zijn kamer van het La di Moret Hotel. Hij overleed aan een hartfalen. Fiorentina bevestigde het nieuws op zijn website en spreekt van een "plotse ziekte". “We zijn geshockeerd door het overlijden van onze kapitein. Dit is een vreselijke situatie. We hopen op respect voor zijn familie, zeker vanuit de media.”

La Fiorentina profondamente sconvolta si trova costretta a comunicare che e' scomparso il suo capitano Davide Astori, colto da improvviso malore.

Per la terribile e delicata situazione, e soprattutto per rispetto della sua famiglia si fa appello alla sensibilità di tutti. pic.twitter.com/bFGnkReWEC — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 4, 2018

"Hij kwam niet opdagen bij het ontbijt om 9u00 terwijl hij normaal de eerste is", voegde de persverantwoordelijke toe aan de officiële communicatie. "En dus gingen ze even controleren want Davide sliep alleen op een kamer."

Astori was een jeugdproduct van Milan maar verhuisde in 2008 naar Cagliari, waar hij samenspeelde met Radja Nainggolan. Via AS Roma kwam de centrale verdediger bij Fiorentina terecht, waar hij de laatste twee seizoenen kapitein was. Op Twitter stroomden de reacties van collega's en ploeggenoten massaal binnen...

Davide Astori.... — Hernan Crespo (@Crespo) March 4, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at Sampdoria are with the family of Davide Astori at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/IzBzCCqcu6 — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) 4 maart 2018

Our hearts are truly saddened by the sudden passing of Davide Astori.



Our thoughts and prayers are with you, @acffiorentina and we are extending our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rxctxDsk7R — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) 4 maart 2018

On this day of tragedy, Juventus expresses its deepest condolences to Davide Astori’s family and Fiorentina. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 4, 2018

?? La #SSLazio, attonita ed incredula, piange la tragica e prematura scomparsa di Davide #Astori



Il Club si unisce al cordoglio della famiglia e della @acffiorentina pic.twitter.com/LM9Q3H8oQN — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) March 4, 2018

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Davide Astori and the whole @acffiorentina family, after their captain passed away last night ???? #RIP — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) March 4, 2018

Incredibile! Non ci sono parole in queste situazioni...Ciao Capitano R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/KP2QFtYsn5 — Cristiano Lucarelli (@crilucarelli99) March 4, 2018

Incredulo, una tragedia sono senza parole, ti ho visto crescere e orgoglioso del percorso che stavi facendo. Mi stringo al dolore della famiglia RIP Davide pic.twitter.com/b6alvSRViV — Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) March 4, 2018

Non posso pensare al derby dopo una tragedia tale... non posso. Vi prego rimandate tutte le partite... vi prego. Tutto perde senso così...

Ciao Davide...#Astori — Gennaro Gattuso (@GattusoGenna) March 4, 2018

Rest in peace Davide Astori ?????? ?? Our thoughts are with the family and friends #Astori #Fiorentina — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) March 4, 2018

Che tragedia! RIP Astori ?????? — PATO (@AlexandrePato) March 4, 2018

FC Internazionale Milano express immense sadness at the sudden passing of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. https://t.co/kcAxi5EH4y — Inter (@Inter_en) March 4, 2018

A man who loved football and who grew up as footballer with us. #ACMilan are shocked by the passing of Davide #Astori. It is with great sadness that we offer our deepest condolences to his family and closed ones and to ACF Fiorentina — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 4, 2018

Senza parole.. alla fine se ne vanno sempre i migliori... buon viaggio amico mio. RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/BHwH5abZZ6 — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) March 4, 2018

Rudi Garcia: "Devastated to hear the news about the premature passing of my former player Davide Astori. He was a model professional and great man. My thoughts are with his family and his nearest and dearest. Rest in peace, Davide." https://t.co/cy41ETB0FA — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 4, 2018

Incredibly sad news.

My thoughts are with the family, friends and all at @acffiorentina

Rest in peace Davide#Astori pic.twitter.com/UBXs2LJKlT — Edin Džeko (@EdDzeko) March 4, 2018

Ciao Davide, riposa in pace ???? pic.twitter.com/QmkAZeFEbN — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) March 4, 2018