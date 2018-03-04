Italiaans voetbal Nieuws Serie A Coppa Italia

Serie A in rouw: Italiaans international en gerespecteerd kapitein sterft onverwacht op hotelkamer

Serie A in rouw: Italiaans international en gerespecteerd kapitein sterft onverwacht op hotelkamer

Foto: rr

De Italiaanse voetbalwereld is in rouw en er wordt zondag niet gevoetbald in de Serie A. De reden is het plotse en onverwachte overlijden van Fiorentina-kapitein Davide Astori.

De 14-voudig Italiaans international was pas in januari 31 jaar en twee weken geleden vader geworden, maar overleed in zijn slaap in een hotel in Udine. Daar moest hij normaal gezien vandaag een wedstrijd spelen met zijn Fiorentina tegen het Udinese van Bram Nuytinck (ex-Anderlecht).

Het levenloze lichaam van Astori werd zondagochtend gevonden op zijn kamer van het La di Moret Hotel. Hij overleed aan een hartfalen. Fiorentina bevestigde het nieuws op zijn website en spreekt van een "plotse ziekte". “We zijn geshockeerd door het overlijden van onze kapitein. Dit is een vreselijke situatie. We hopen op respect voor zijn familie, zeker vanuit de media.”

"Hij kwam niet opdagen bij het ontbijt om 9u00 terwijl hij normaal de eerste is", voegde de persverantwoordelijke toe aan de officiële communicatie. "En dus gingen ze even controleren want Davide sliep alleen op een kamer."

Astori was een jeugdproduct van Milan maar verhuisde in 2008 naar Cagliari, waar hij samenspeelde met Radja Nainggolan. Via AS Roma kwam de centrale verdediger bij Fiorentina terecht, waar hij de laatste twee seizoenen kapitein was. Op Twitter stroomden de reacties van collega's en ploeggenoten massaal binnen...

Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Serie A TIM Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 27 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Napoli 27 22 2 3 62/19 69
2 Juventus 26 22 2 2 63/15 68
3 AS Roma 27 16 6 5 44/23 53
4 SS Lazio 27 16 7 4 64/34 52
5 Internazionale 26 14 3 9 42/21 51
6 Sampdoria 26 13 8 5 46/34 44
7 AC Milan 26 13 8 5 37/30 44
8 Atalanta 25 10 7 8 37/29 38
9 Torino 26 8 6 12 36/32 36
10 Fiorentina 26 9 9 8 35/32 35
11 Udinese 26 10 13 3 37/38 33
12 Bologna 27 10 14 3 33/39 33
13 Genoa 26 8 12 6 21/27 30
14 Chievo Verona 26 6 13 7 23/43 25
15 Cagliari 26 7 15 4 23/41 25
16 Sassuolo 26 6 15 5 15/46 23
17 SPAL 27 5 14 8 27/49 23
18 Crotone 26 5 15 6 23/47 21
19 Hellas Verona 26 5 17 4 24/51 19
20 Benevento 26 3 22 1 18/60 10