Messi haakt in laatste instantie af bij Barcelona (maar heeft daar een hele goede reden voor)

De plek in de selectie wordt ingenomen door winteraankoop Yerry Mina. Thomas Vermaelen zit eveneens in de kern van trainer Ernesto Valverde.

Selectie: Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Piqué, Rakitic, Busquets, Suárez, Mina, Dembélé Coutinho, Paulinho, Alcácer, Alba, Digne, S. Roberto, André Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Umtiti en Vermaelen.

[LAST MINUTE] Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place

Lionel Messi will be staying in Barcelona after the birth of his third child overnight



Congratulations to him and his partner Antonella.