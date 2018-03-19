Nog meer dan met zijn goals charmeert Romelu Lukaku de fans van Manchester United met gebaar na de match

Manchester United heeft zich zaterdag met een 2-0 zege tegen Brighton & Hove Albion geplaatst voor de halve finales van de Engelse FA Cup. Romelu Lukaku maakte het eerste doelpunt, zijn 25e al voor Manchester dit seizoen. Maar nog meer dan met zijn goals charmeerde hij de fans van ManU met zijn gebaar na de match.
LEES OOK: Romelu Lukaku, de trouwste sergeant van de geplaagde coach José Mourinho
Romelu Lukaku was de enige speler die na de wedstrijd de fans in allevier de hoeken van het stadion ging bedanken, terwijl zijn collega’s al lang door de tunnel naar binnen waren gegaan. Een gebaar dat hem nóg populairder maakte bij de fans:
Romelu Lukaku the last one on the pitch applauding the fans. Love that. #mufc pic.twitter.com/5gOUGwJxIf— United Xtra (@utdxtra) 17 maart 2018
Arm band next season pls,— MUFC HASS (@Crazy_MUFC_Hass) 18 maart 2018
Romelu Lukaku was the only Manchester United player to stay on the pitch after the game with the others going down the tunnel, he approached all four corners of the ground to appreciate the fans. A real passionate footballer who plays for the badge. It’s difficult to dislike him.— Adam (@UnitedAdz) 17 maart 2018
Romelu Lukaku the last player to leave the field applauding the home support.— United Report (@ManUtdReport_) 17 maart 2018
He gets United, love the man! pic.twitter.com/mTapOSpPf8
Romelu Lukaku the last player to leave the field applauding the home support.— United Report (@ManUtdReport_) 17 maart 2018
He gets United, love the man! pic.twitter.com/mTapOSpPf8
what a guy. one of the rare few in the team who is really passionate, plays for the badge and is not afraid to show it. captain material?— kat (@angeIickat) 17 maart 2018
If Lukaku continues what he is doing on and off the pitch..— SirTonic (@sirtonicMUFC) 18 maart 2018
He will be every united fan's favourite player in no time!
Everyone!
He already is mine!
True passion.— Seven Seas Sardines (@Trawler_Seagull) 18 maart 2018