Nog meer dan met zijn goals charmeert Romelu Lukaku de fans van Manchester United met gebaar na de match

Foto: twitter

Manchester United heeft zich zaterdag met een 2-0 zege tegen Brighton & Hove Albion geplaatst voor de halve finales van de Engelse FA Cup. Romelu Lukaku maakte het eerste doelpunt, zijn 25e al voor Manchester dit seizoen. Maar nog meer dan met zijn goals charmeerde hij de fans van ManU met zijn gebaar na de match.

Romelu Lukaku was de enige speler die na de wedstrijd de fans in allevier de hoeken van het stadion ging bedanken, terwijl zijn collega’s al lang door de tunnel naar binnen waren gegaan. Een gebaar dat hem nóg populairder maakte bij de fans:

