Anderlecht-speler maakt indruk met meesterlijke dribbel: "Hij brengt 1-op-1 flavour"

De Verenigde Staten wonnen woensdagnacht een oefeninterland tegen Paraguay met 1-0. Bobby Wood maakte op slag van rust het enige doelpunt vanaf de penaltystip. Maar het was de naam van Anderlecht-speler Kenny Saief die na afloop het meest over de tongen ging.

De 24-jarige Saief werd in zijn carrière drie keer opgeroepen voor Israël en speelde twee keer mee in een oefeninterland, maar tot minuten in een officiële wedstrijd kwam hij nooit. De Anderlecht-speler mocht dan ook opgeroepen worden door Amerikaans bondscoach Bruce Arena, wat hem al eens 17 minuten opleverde in een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tegen Ghana in juli 2017.

Saief mocht tegen Paraguay voor het eerst in de basis starten bij de VS en maakte meteen indruk. Hij zorgde onder andere voor een meesterlijke dribbel op het middenveld en dwong met een lekkere schijnbeweging een fout af van een gefrustreerde Paraguayaanse verdediger.

Brilliant skill by Kenny Saief! Splits through 2 #Paraguay defenders, then pulls a roulette move to beat 2 more defenders. #USMNT #USAvPAR ???? pic.twitter.com/RlQdSoGoAa — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) 28 maart 2018

Great skill again by Kenny Saief. Quick stepovers in the corner and draws the foul on Junior Alonso, who was booked. #Tekkers #USMNT #USAvPAR ?? pic.twitter.com/GTTBbiMaLP — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) 28 maart 2018

Op Twitter waren een aantal Amerikaanse voetbalfans het erover eens: Kenny Saief is een blijver:

I love Kenny Saief. Absolutely crushing it at Anderlecht — MLS Transfers (@MLSTransfers) 28 maart 2018

Kenny Saief has been more interesting in 50 minutes than any USAMNT player (other than Pulisuc) in the last 50 matches. — Matt Johns (@CoachMLJohns) 28 maart 2018

Pulisic on the left wing, Kenny Saief on the right wing. I can dig that. — UNGGOY ??????????????????? (@TheNetBreaker) 28 maart 2018

Strong outing from Kenny Saief tonight. @RubioRubin comes on in the 67th.



????1-0???? // #USAvPAR pic.twitter.com/x6RXXxqlnz — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) 28 maart 2018

Kenny Saief: Not too shabby — JSN RDG (@CincyToLondon) 28 maart 2018

KENNY SAIEF ?? — TJ (@TJftbl) 28 maart 2018

Caught the USMNT game last night. Quick thoughts: Kenny Saief was good, Tim Weah was super fun to watch but could use some maturity, Novakovich could be a beast of a #9 and man Bobby Wood wasn't great. — Taylor Sorrels (@taylorsorrels) 28 maart 2018

Kenny Saief, very interesting player. Slow decisions but brings some 1v1 flavor we don’t usually have. pic.twitter.com/tzxgdVYOBu — Nick Foles (@billyle2k16) 28 maart 2018

Sarachan: “I thought Kenny [Saief] had some good moments. There were times he could have played quicker... he tried stuff and was creative. We need players that are gonna take risks in the final third.” — American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) 28 maart 2018

We see you Kenny Saief #USMNT

49' | ????1-0???? — Corey Michael (@CoreyMC12) 28 maart 2018