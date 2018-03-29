Anderlecht-speler maakt indruk met meesterlijke dribbel: "Hij brengt 1-op-1 flavour"

Foto: Belga

De Verenigde Staten wonnen woensdagnacht een oefeninterland tegen Paraguay met 1-0. Bobby Wood maakte op slag van rust het enige doelpunt vanaf de penaltystip. Maar het was de naam van Anderlecht-speler Kenny Saief die na afloop het meest over de tongen ging.

De 24-jarige Saief werd in zijn carrière drie keer opgeroepen voor Israël en speelde twee keer mee in een oefeninterland, maar tot minuten in een officiële wedstrijd kwam hij nooit. De Anderlecht-speler mocht dan ook opgeroepen worden door Amerikaans bondscoach Bruce Arena, wat hem al eens 17 minuten opleverde in een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tegen Ghana in juli 2017.

Saief mocht tegen Paraguay voor het eerst in de basis starten bij de VS en maakte meteen indruk. Hij zorgde onder andere voor een meesterlijke dribbel op het middenveld en dwong met een lekkere schijnbeweging een fout af van een gefrustreerde Paraguayaanse verdediger.

Op Twitter waren een aantal Amerikaanse voetbalfans het erover eens: Kenny Saief is een blijver:

