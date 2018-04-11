Champions League Nieuws Uitslagen

Iedereen verontwaardigd na Italiaanse tragedie: “Penalty oké, maar geen rood voor Buffon”

Buffon is razend: Real krijgt een strafschop. Foto: Photo News

Gianluigi Buffon heeft zijn mogelijk laatste Champions League-match gespeeld. Die eindigde in mineur, want de legendarische Italiaanse doelman werd tegen Real Madrid in de extra tijd uitgesloten. De ref legde de bal op de stip, een woedende Buffon vloog als een bezetene op de scheidsrechter af. Die kon dat niet appreciëren en trok rood. Op Twitter regent het steunbetuigingen aan Buffon.

De strafschop op zich deed ook veel stof opwaaien, al lijkt de meerderheid van de voetbalfans het er wel over eens dat het strafschop was. Maar de rode kaart voor de Juve-doelman kon op minder bijval rekenen. Veel fans leven mee met de Italiaan, die bij het verlaten van het veld een staande ovatie kreeg van het publiek van Real Madrid. De kans is groot dat hij na het seizoen de hanschoenen opbergt en dus zijn laatste Champions League-wedstrijd ooit afsloot met een rode kaart. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

