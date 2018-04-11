Iedereen verontwaardigd na Italiaanse tragedie: “Penalty oké, maar geen rood voor Buffon”

Gianluigi Buffon heeft zijn mogelijk laatste Champions League-match gespeeld. Die eindigde in mineur, want de legendarische Italiaanse doelman werd tegen Real Madrid in de extra tijd uitgesloten. De ref legde de bal op de stip, een woedende Buffon vloog als een bezetene op de scheidsrechter af. Die kon dat niet appreciëren en trok rood. Op Twitter regent het steunbetuigingen aan Buffon.

Lees ook: Drama voor Juventus: Real Madrid ontsnapt in extra tijd aan blamage dankzij strafschop en rode kaart

De strafschop op zich deed ook veel stof opwaaien, al lijkt de meerderheid van de voetbalfans het er wel over eens dat het strafschop was. Maar de rode kaart voor de Juve-doelman kon op minder bijval rekenen. Veel fans leven mee met de Italiaan, die bij het verlaten van het veld een staande ovatie kreeg van het publiek van Real Madrid. De kans is groot dat hij na het seizoen de hanschoenen opbergt en dus zijn laatste Champions League-wedstrijd ooit afsloot met een rode kaart.

Misschien gunde de scheids Buffon wel gewoon een publiekswissel. Dat kan ook. pic.twitter.com/q0qRIEDrhG — Pascal Vanenburg (@vnnbrg) 11 april 2018

Buffon should pull a Zidane to the Ref & retire — Yohji Yamamoto (@Negatshe) 11 april 2018

Brother.. the foul by benatia was legit.. the penalty was legit.. the only thing which was not legit was Red card to Buffon. — niam (@ChaudharyNizam) 11 april 2018

Dios mio. Iffy penalty for Real Madrid in the last second and Buffon shown red in his last Champions League game for pushing the ref. Ronaldo scores of course. Absolutely mental. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 11 april 2018

Buffon didn't deserve to be sent off but pouncing on someone in the 6 clearly warrants a penalty — Brian Booth (@Cavinocity) 11 april 2018

Belachelijke beslissing om Buffon rood te geven. Absurd. #reajuv — Jeffrey (@skwiks) 11 april 2018

Michael Oliver is just freaking arrogant. I really hoped Buffon had pushed him harder. Jerk — Nicholas Lisewsky (@NLisewsky) 11 april 2018

If I was Buffon, I'd head butt Oliver and leave football a man of honour, coz I spoke out as a captain for a team and I got a straight red, who else should complain if not the captain? — Peter Alawode (@PeterAlawode) 11 april 2018

Buffon should have just headbutted the referee after the red card #elmadrid #juve #cl — CHOCO MILO ?? (@ebu_michaelz) 11 april 2018

Oliver was 100% right! @okextraa



But maybe he should've been more lenient on Buffon for the red. — Adedamola Damben (@damben1) 11 april 2018

I cannot fathom Buffon saying anything particularly bad, he's just not that type of guy. Oliver's let the stage get to him. Showing why he won't be at the WC. — Paul (@pdjhem) 11 april 2018

that ref was stupid for giving buffon a red — andrea (@an_drreaaa) 11 april 2018

I can't believe Buffon is retiring with a red card, so sad for a great keeper — Ronalzo.. (@A_Azeezz) 11 april 2018

Sad end for Buffon in his final Champions League game. Nothing to be ashamed of getting a red card for standing up to that ref. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees. #Juventus #RealMadrid — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) 11 april 2018

