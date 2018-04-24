Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

"Geef hem de Gouden Bal": niets dan lof voor weergaloze Mo Salah in Champions League

Foto: belga

Mo Salah is op één seizoen bij Liverpool uitgegroeid tot een fenomeen. De Egyptische aanvaller schitterde ook tegen AS Roma in de heenwedstrijd van de halve finales in de Champions League met twee weergaloze doelpunten in de eerste helft en meteen na rust deed hij daar nog twee assists bovenop. Daarmee is hij hij in 47 wedstrijden goed voor 43 goals en 14 assists. Op Twitter komen superlatieven tekort voor deze prestatie.

Zondag werd hij al verkozen tot beste speler van de Premier League. De voorbije tien jaar werd de Ballon d'Or gewonnen door ofwel Lionel Messi ofwel Cristiano Ronaldo, die elk vijf gouden ballen op hun schouw hebben staan.  Komt daar nu verandering in? Op Twitter vinden ze alvast van wel: met 43 goals doet Salah dit seizoen alvast (voorlopig?) beter dan Ronaldo (42) en Messi (40). Al wachten de fans best nog even dat WK af...

Volg hier LIVE Liverpool-AS Roma in de Champions League!

