"Geef hem de Gouden Bal": niets dan lof voor weergaloze Mo Salah in Champions League

Zondag werd hij al verkozen tot beste speler van de Premier League. De voorbije tien jaar werd de Ballon d'Or gewonnen door ofwel Lionel Messi ofwel Cristiano Ronaldo, die elk vijf gouden ballen op hun schouw hebben staan. Komt daar nu verandering in? Op Twitter vinden ze alvast van wel: met 43 goals doet Salah dit seizoen alvast (voorlopig?) beter dan Ronaldo (42) en Messi (40). Al wachten de fans best nog even dat WK af...
How will Mo Salah not win the Ballon d'Or??— Markton G. (@GeorgeMarkton) 24 april 2018
43 goals this season, debut season for Liverpool!!
Current topscorer in Europe!! pic.twitter.com/9j0Lz20cRV
Haha wow Mohammed salah.. take a bow son! If Liverpool wins cl.. the ballon dor has to go this fella.. #salah #BallonDor #GGMU pic.twitter.com/hp1RMjddkp— bienfait nimubona (@effa123) 24 april 2018
Salah deserves the ballon d'or this season without a doubt. He is taking a team that couldn't make the top 4 to the final of the champions league. Hazard and Neymar couldn't to this. #LIVROM— ?? (@Ed3nHazard) 24 april 2018
??Mohamed Salah??— ?SyM BaBa? (@SeeYourMaker) 24 april 2018
You absolute beauty.
Give him Ballon d'or already!#Uefa #LivVsRom
We are so close to living in a world where Liverpool fans will have a legitimate argument as to why Mo Salah should win the Ballon D'or over Messi and Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/o8xHASW0GG— Sad Madiba (@polaroidpapikie) 24 april 2018
Ballon D'or top 3 as at now:— prince tora (@princetora) 24 april 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah
Subject to changes after the World Cup
Mo Salah, Mo Salah..— Aayush Sureka (@srkaysh) 24 april 2018
Running down the wing...
Salah la la la la la..
The f*cking Egyptian King !!!
Just give him the Ballon D'or already.#MoSalah #YNWA #LivRoma pic.twitter.com/Y3ONk4N1VK
Give mo salah “ballon d’our” ?? pic.twitter.com/jk5JDPiJNk— Omar Magdy (@Daddy_202) 24 april 2018
Retweet if salah should win ballon d’or pic.twitter.com/ZedlzMrLWo— Josh???? (@CIinicaIMane) 24 april 2018
I'm Portoghese so i admire CR7, i love football so i admire Messi but this year it's all about @22mosalah. We have to thank him for every moment his giving us.... Hope he has a great World Cup so he can have a chance to win the ballon d'or. pic.twitter.com/NPCCR2iBDA— FPL Red Eagle (@FPLRedEagle) 24 april 2018
Hands up if you think Salah needs Ballon D’or ?????? pic.twitter.com/D7WGKXobgC— L (@LDavids_77) 24 april 2018
Salah this season:— Dennis Nyambane ???? (@ItsNyambane) 24 april 2018
47 games
43 goals
12 assists
Just give him the Ballon d'Or now or tbh
Elneny ???? pic.twitter.com/1c6slYEDD2
Salah moet gewoon de ballon d’or winnen. pic.twitter.com/3swzgHndYQ— Yassin (@yassinm__) 24 april 2018