Knotsgekke bekeruitschakeling voor scorende Witsel na straffe comeback en 15 (!) penalty’s

Axel Witsel en Tianjin Quanjian gaan door een mindere periode. Na een 0-3 ,nederlaag in de competitie onder het toeziend oog van bondscoach Roberto Martinez volgde dinsdag een zure bekeruitschakeling. Tegen Jiangsu Suning FC kwamen Witsel en co 0-2 achter, maar in de slotfase sleepte het alsnog verleningen uit de brand met twee late doelpunten, waaronder eentje van Witsel. Daarin werd niet meer gescoord en na vijftien doelpunten werd Tianjin Quanjian alsnog uitgeschakeld.

Lees ook:Bondscoach ziet Witsel zwaar verliezen maar is duidelijk: “Axel is cruciale speler voor België”

