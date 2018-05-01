Knotsgekke bekeruitschakeling voor scorende Witsel na straffe comeback en 15 (!) penalty’s

Axel Witsel en Tianjin Quanjian gaan door een mindere periode. Na een 0-3 ,nederlaag in de competitie onder het toeziend oog van bondscoach Roberto Martinez volgde dinsdag een zure bekeruitschakeling. Tegen Jiangsu Suning FC kwamen Witsel en co 0-2 achter, maar in de slotfase sleepte het alsnog verleningen uit de brand met twee late doelpunten, waaronder eentje van Witsel. Daarin werd niet meer gescoord en na vijftien doelpunten werd Tianjin Quanjian alsnog uitgeschakeld.
What a crazy crazy game...! After an unbelievable late minute comeback from 0-2, it took 15 penalties to finally kick us out of the Chinese Cup...It's not the best time for our team, but we will always fight to the last second...Now all our focus goes on the Asian Champions league and the Championship. A big thank you for the unconditional support to all Tianjin fans #ChineseCup #AW28