Ex-topvoetballer Rio Ferdinand mag geen bokser worden: “Moeilijk te aanvaarden”

Rio Ferdinand (39) mag dan toch geen tweede sportieve carrière als bokser kunnen beginnen. De Britse Boksbond kende de ex-verdediger geen professionele bokslicentie toe. “Dat ik teleurgesteld ben met deze beslissing is een understatement”, klinkt het.
Ex- Manchester United verdediger Rio Ferdinand mag zijn bokshandschoenen al aan de haak hangen. De Engelsman maakte een halfjaar geleden nog bekend dat hij een bokscarrière wou starten, deels om het overlijden van zijn vrouw te verwerken. Ferdinand begon intensief te trainen en was vier tot vijf dagen per week in de boksring te vinden. Het gokkantoor Betfair maakte zelfs al een hele campagne rond Ferdinand met als titel ‘Defender to Contender’.
De Britse boksbond steekt nu een stokje voor de tweede carrière van Ferdinand. Die liet de verdediger weten dat zijn aanvraag voor een professionele bokslicentie niet behandeld zal worden. Zijn entourage vermoedt dat de weigering voortkomt uit zijn hoge leeftijd.
“Het is enorm frustrerend en moeilijk te aanvaarden dat ik mijn kunnen niet mag tonen”, vertelde Ferdinand in een post op Instagram. “Ik heb me nooit beter gevoeld, zowel fysiek als mentaal. Ik ben me ervan bewust dat boksen een gevaarlijke sport is, maar ik wou er volledig voor gaan. Ik zou de mensen laten zien wat het is om een doel te hebben en daar volledig voor te gaan.”
Having been training 4-5 times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves on @betfair #DefendertoContender challenge. Despite having never felt better physically or mentally, After notifying the British Boxing Board of Control of my intention to apply for a licence, I have received confirmation that they would not be reviewing my application at this point in time. To say I’m disappointed by this decision is an understatement. To not be given the chance to demonstrate my ability to the BBBoC through the standard assessment afforded to others is hard to take, not only for me, but also to @richie_woodhall, @meldeane12 and the countless others who have dedicated their time to my boxing development over the past five months. Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport. I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be. I wanted to show people that it’s OK to have a goal and strive to reach it. It’s important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it your all, but sometimes things work against you. This sport has given me a new focus and drive and is something I will continue to do as part of my fitness regime. I’d like to say thank you to Betfair, Richie Woodhall, Duke McKenzie, my team at @neweraglobalsports, the guys at @teamgb Boxing and everyone who has supported me so far. It’s been a great journey.
Ferdinand beëindigde zijn voetbalcarrière in 2015. Hij speelde onder meer voor West Ham, Leeds United en Manchester United. Hij werd zes keer landskampioen met The Red Devils en verzamelde 81 caps bij de Engelse Nationale ploeg.