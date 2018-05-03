Ex-topvoetballer Rio Ferdinand mag geen bokser worden: “Moeilijk te aanvaarden”

Rio Ferdinand (39) mag dan toch geen tweede sportieve carrière als bokser kunnen beginnen. De Britse Boksbond kende de ex-verdediger geen professionele bokslicentie toe. “Dat ik teleurgesteld ben met deze beslissing is een understatement”, klinkt het.

Foto: Betfair

Ex- Manchester United verdediger Rio Ferdinand mag zijn bokshandschoenen al aan de haak hangen. De Engelsman maakte een halfjaar geleden nog bekend dat hij een bokscarrière wou starten, deels om het overlijden van zijn vrouw te verwerken. Ferdinand begon intensief te trainen en was vier tot vijf dagen per week in de boksring te vinden. Het gokkantoor Betfair maakte zelfs al een hele campagne rond Ferdinand met als titel ‘Defender to Contender’.

De Britse boksbond steekt nu een stokje voor de tweede carrière van Ferdinand. Die liet de verdediger weten dat zijn aanvraag voor een professionele bokslicentie niet behandeld zal worden. Zijn entourage vermoedt dat de weigering voortkomt uit zijn hoge leeftijd.

“Het is enorm frustrerend en moeilijk te aanvaarden dat ik mijn kunnen niet mag tonen”, vertelde Ferdinand in een post op Instagram. “Ik heb me nooit beter gevoeld, zowel fysiek als mentaal. Ik ben me ervan bewust dat boksen een gevaarlijke sport is, maar ik wou er volledig voor gaan. Ik zou de mensen laten zien wat het is om een doel te hebben en daar volledig voor te gaan.”

Ferdinand beëindigde zijn voetbalcarrière in 2015. Hij speelde onder meer voor West Ham, Leeds United en Manchester United. Hij werd zes keer landskampioen met The Red Devils en verzamelde 81 caps bij de Engelse Nationale ploeg.