Voetbalwereld bidt voor Ferguson: “Blijf vechten, Sir Alex”

Ferguson (r.) zwaaide vorig weekend nog Wenger uit. Foto: EFE-EPA

Het gaat niet goed met Sir Alex Ferguson. De Schotse succescoach, die 27 jaar aan het roer stond bij Manchester United, kreeg een hersenbloeding en moest met spoed onder het mes. De club liet weten dat die operatie goed verliep, maar het is afwachten hoe de 76-jarige Ferguson hiervan herstelt. De Engelse voetbalwereld leeft alleszins mee en hoopt op een spoedig herstel.

Vanuit alle hoeken kwamen er berichten om Ferguson een hart onder de riem te steken.

