Voetbalwereld bidt voor Ferguson: “Blijf vechten, Sir Alex”

Het gaat niet goed met Sir Alex Ferguson. De Schotse succescoach, die 27 jaar aan het roer stond bij Manchester United, kreeg een hersenbloeding en moest met spoed onder het mes. De club liet weten dat die operatie goed verliep, maar het is afwachten hoe de 76-jarige Ferguson hiervan herstelt. De Engelse voetbalwereld leeft alleszins mee en hoopt op een spoedig herstel.

Vanuit alle hoeken kwamen er berichten om Ferguson een hart onder de riem te steken.

Hang in there Sir Alex. Thoughts are with the family and close ones. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 5 mei 2018

The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following news that he underwent emergency surgery today pic.twitter.com/rvRWDrUM8h — Premier League (@premierleague) 5 mei 2018

The thoughts of everyone are with Sir Alex Ferguson. Get well soon, Fergie. pic.twitter.com/xjivc49S71 — Arsenal FC (@RealArsenalPage) 5 mei 2018

This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 5 mei 2018

Everyone at the club wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/k4pbzbeoG2 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) 5 mei 2018

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 5 mei 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 5 mei 2018

My best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) 5 mei 2018