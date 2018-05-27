Champions League Nieuws Uitslagen

De cijfers van de Champions League-finale: het record van Bale, 'verrassing' van Karius en drama van Klopp

Foto: Reuters

Alweer Real Madrid. Dat is de conclusie na de Champions League-finale in Kiev. De Koninklijke was met 3-1 te sterk voor Liverpool en mocht zo voor de derde keer op rij de beker met de grote oren in de lucht steken. Gareth Bale scoorde twee keer, Loris Karius blunderde twee keer. Ofwel: de cijfers van de finale op een rij.

Gareth Bale is de eerste invaller die twee keer scoort in een Champions League-finale. En hij scoorde na amper 122 seconden...

Jürgen Klopp heeft nu zes van zijn zeven 'grote' finales verloren. Hij kon enkel de Duitse bekerfinale winnen in 2012.

De Duitser verdient echter krediet want hij startte de Champions League-finale twee keer met een héél jong elftal. En dat terwijl Real Madrid het eerste team werd dat met dezelfde elf spelers aan twee finales begon.

Cristiano Ronaldo gaat voortaan door het leven als "Mister Champions League" met een record aantal zeges: vijf. En Zinédine Zidane is de eerste trainer die er drie op een rij wint.

Over naar Lorius Karius. De Duitse doelman van Liverpool flaterde twee keer. Erg verrassend want hij had tot nu toe geen enkele fout gemaakt in de Champions League.

Al stond het in de sterren geschreven dat het Engelse Liverpool ging verliezen van het Spaanse Real Madrid.

Er is ook wat goed nieuws voor Liverpool. Het trio Salah-Firmino-Mané scoorde liefst 30 keer in deze campagne. Een record want beter dan Ronaldo-Bale-Benzema in 2013/2014 en Messi-Neymar-Suarez in 2014/2015. 

