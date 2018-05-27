De cijfers van de Champions League-finale: het record van Bale, 'verrassing' van Karius en drama van Klopp

Alweer Real Madrid. Dat is de conclusie na de Champions League-finale in Kiev. De Koninklijke was met 3-1 te sterk voor Liverpool en mocht zo voor de derde keer op rij de beker met de grote oren in de lucht steken. Gareth Bale scoorde twee keer, Loris Karius blunderde twee keer. Ofwel: de cijfers van de finale op een rij.

Gareth Bale is de eerste invaller die twee keer scoort in een Champions League-finale. En hij scoorde na amper 122 seconden...

2 - Gareth Bale is the first player to come on as a sub and score twice in a Champions League/European Cup final. Impact. pic.twitter.com/Nk9wboiZEF — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) 26 mei 2018

122 - It took Gareth Bale just 122 seconds to score versus Liverpool after coming on as a substitute. Majestic. #UCLfinal #RMALFC pic.twitter.com/LIcUmIn4L9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 26 mei 2018

Jürgen Klopp heeft nu zes van zijn zeven 'grote' finales verloren. Hij kon enkel de Duitse bekerfinale winnen in 2012.

Jurgen Klopp has now lost six of his seven major finals as manager. pic.twitter.com/oHPbs7kkXE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 26 mei 2018

6 - Jurgen Klopp has now lost six of his seven major finals as manager (2 x DFB-Pokal, 2 x Champions League, 1 x League Cup, 1 x UEFA Europa League), only winning the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund in 2012. Glum. #UCLfinal #RMALFC pic.twitter.com/i1jBzfzxx1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 26 mei 2018

De Duitser verdient echter krediet want hij startte de Champions League-finale twee keer met een héél jong elftal. En dat terwijl Real Madrid het eerste team werd dat met dezelfde elf spelers aan twee finales begon.

26 – Liverpool’s starting XI is the youngest (26 y 170 d) in an UCL final since Borussia Dortmund 2013 (25 y 255 d). Klopp. #RMALFC #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CZkJSaSWAy — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) 26 mei 2018

11 - Real Madrid have the same starting XI as in the 2016-17 Champions League final; the first time that a team has started with the same 11 players in different European Cup/Champions League finals (excl. replays). Familiar. pic.twitter.com/pVhjVQC0aP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 26 mei 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo gaat voortaan door het leven als "Mister Champions League" met een record aantal zeges: vijf. En Zinédine Zidane is de eerste trainer die er drie op een rij wint.

3 - Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to win the European Cup/Champions League in three consecutive seasons. Legacy. #UCLfinal #RMALFC pic.twitter.com/ui8VXev5Kg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 26 mei 2018

Sergio Ramos is the first captain to lift the Champions League three times with the same side since Franz Beckenbauer in 1976.



There always needs to be a villain. pic.twitter.com/c5r5br96Qv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 26 mei 2018

Over naar Lorius Karius. De Duitse doelman van Liverpool flaterde twee keer. Erg verrassend want hij had tot nu toe geen enkele fout gemaakt in de Champions League.

Loris Karius had not made a single error in the Champions League this season.



He made two in the final. ?? pic.twitter.com/a3rYDYvzHY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 26 mei 2018

2 - Loris Karius has made more errors leading to goals tonight (2) than he did in his previous 32 competitive apps for Liverpool this season in 2017-18. Stage. pic.twitter.com/gLTFfiOUPC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 26 mei 2018

Al stond het in de sterren geschreven dat het Engelse Liverpool ging verliezen van het Spaanse Real Madrid.

The last seven European finals between Spanish and English sides:



2006: Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough

2006: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal

2009: Barcelona 2-0 Man Utd

2010: Atlético 2-1 Fulham

2011: Barcelona 3-1 Man Utd

2016: Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool

2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool



?????? pic.twitter.com/yU24t39jIH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 26 mei 2018

Manchester United are the only non-Spanish side to win a European trophy in any of the last five seasons.



?? pic.twitter.com/xuw0GTsK1l — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 26 mei 2018

Er is ook wat goed nieuws voor Liverpool. Het trio Salah-Firmino-Mané scoorde liefst 30 keer in deze campagne. Een record want beter dan Ronaldo-Bale-Benzema in 2013/2014 en Messi-Neymar-Suarez in 2014/2015.