Heisa op Twitter: Duitse bondscoach Joachim Löw laat ploegmaat De Bruyne en Kompany uit zijn WK-selectie

Manchester City-flankaanvaller Leroy Sané behoort niet tot de definitieve selectie van Duitsland voor het WK in Rusland. Dat heeft bondscoach Joachim Löw maandag bekendgemaakt tijdens een persconferentie. Bayern München-doelman Manuel Neuer zit na een seizoen vol blessureleed wel bij de 23-koppige groep.

Voor de 22-jarige Sané, die dit seizoen met Manchester City de landstitel in Engeland en de League Cup pakte, is er dus verrassend geen plek. De flankaanvaller heeft elf caps achter zijn naam staan en was er nog bij op het EK in Frankrijk in 2016. Dit seizoen schitterde hij aan de zijde van Kevin De Bruyne met 14 goals en 19 assists in alle competities.

Op Twitter konden vele voetbalfans de keuze van Löw niet geloven:

Al waren er ook die de keuze van Löw begrepen:

Löw heeft in zijn 23-koppige lijst wel plaats voor Bayern-doelman Manuel Neuer. De 75-voudige international en aanvoerder van de Mannschaft was vrijwel het hele seizoen out met een gebroken middenvoetsbeentje, maar stond zaterdag wel in het doel van de Duitsers in de verloren oefeninterland in en tegen Oostenrijk (2-1). Löw zei op de persconferentie ook dat Neuer zonder twijfel zijn eerste doelman wordt. Door de selectie van Neuer valt Bayer Leverkusen-doelman Bernd Leno uit de selectie.

De twee andere ongelukkigen die uit de definitieve selectie vallen zijn Nils Petersen (Freiburg) en Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen). Het WK begint voor de Duitsers op 17 juni. Dan nemen ze het in groep F op tegen Mexico. Op 23 juni treft Duitsland Zweden en op 27 juni Zuid-Korea.

De definitieve selectie:

Doelmannen: Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Verdedigers: Mats Hummels (Bayern München), Jerome Boateng (Bayern München), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Jonas Hector (1. FC Keulen), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlijn), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Niklas Sule (Bayern München), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Middenvelders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Özil (Arsenal), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern München), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Aanvallers: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Müller (Bayern München)

