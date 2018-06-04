De échte reden achter deze foto van lachende Real Madrid-spelers bij Liverpool-embleem

De échte reden achter deze foto van lachende Real Madrid-spelers bij Liverpool-embleem

Marcelo, Luka Modric en Mateo Kovacic aan het lachen bij het embleem van Liverpool. Foto: Twitter

Drie spelers van Real Madrid, Marcelo, Luka Modric en Mateo Kovacic, waren op een foto aan het lachen bij het Liverpool-embleem in het legendarische Anfield-stadion. De nationale elftallen van Brazilië en Kroatië werkten daar gisteren een vriendschappelijke interland af ter voorbereiding op het WK in Rusland. Liverpool-fans waren allesbehalve tevreden.

Fans van Liverpool vonden het zo kort na de verloren Champions League-finale tegen de Madrilenen op zijn zachtst gezegd ongepast dat de Madrid-sterren schijnbaar de Engelse club aan het uitlachen waren bij hun embleem bij de kleedkamers van het Anfield-stadion.

De foto werd echter compleet verkeerd begrepen door de fans: de drie spelers keken op het moment dat de foto genomen werd gewoonweg naar hun later toegekomen Real-ploegmaat Casemiro die links buiten beeld naar hen kwam toegewandeld. Dat is te zien in deze video:

 De Champions League-winnaars waren dus helemaal niet aan het lachen met de club die ze vorige week nog versloegen, maar waren gewoon blij om hun ploegmaat terug te zien. Het misversand veroorzaakte veel reacties en hilariteit op Twitter:

