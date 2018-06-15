Twitter weet met zichzelf geen blijf na hattrick Ronaldo: “Het WK is nu pas écht begonnen”

Cristiano Ronaldo maakte er een onemanshow van. Foto: Photo News

Cristiano Ronaldo won vrijdagavond op zijn eentje een punt voor zijn land. Met zijn fenomenale hattrick won hij eveneens de harten van vele voetbalfans. Liefhebbers van over de hele wereld konden de show van de Portugees wel smaken.

