Twitter weet met zichzelf geen blijf na hattrick Ronaldo: “Het WK is nu pas écht begonnen”

Cristiano Ronaldo won vrijdagavond op zijn eentje een punt voor zijn land. Met zijn fenomenale hattrick won hij eveneens de harten van vele voetbalfans. Liefhebbers van over de hele wereld konden de show van de Portugees wel smaken.

Man United fans right now defending De Gea ?? #PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/aM3g04rk79 — ? King Absolute ? (@KingAbsolute_) 15 juni 2018

Ronaldo dragging this mediocre team for years and years, now doing it on the world's biggest stage. Fantastic performance against Spain, who were exceptional as well. #PORESP #WorldCup — Chris Farnes (@Cfarnes89) 15 juni 2018

A well earned point by #POR. What a performance by #GOAT again. Words can't describe his performance time after time after time#PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DOZkiaAbqU — Jayant Jain (@jjjterry_jain) 15 juni 2018

One man show...

3rd goal was incredibly great...

Totally amazing...#PORESP pic.twitter.com/ZCps1yRaH8 — brijesh yadav (@Brijesh007Yadav) 15 juni 2018

This describes the game pretty much?? #PORESP pic.twitter.com/lgGS1eSW8Z — Ivan K. Mayanja (@iMayanja) 15 juni 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo, today:



- Spanish authorities give him two years suspended prison sentence and €18 million fine for tax evasion.



- Only player to ever score a hat-trick against Spain at a World Cup.#WorldCupRussia2018 #Cristiano #POR #PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AyNhKofRHr — #WorldCup ?? (@TheSporTalk) 15 juni 2018

Deze match alleen al is het 4 jaar wachten waard?? HET WK IS NU ECHT BEGONNEN!!! #PORESP pic.twitter.com/WUAwTd8RzJ — Yannick Lambrecht (@yalambi) 15 juni 2018

04: Portugal 1-0 Spain

24: Portugal 1-1 Spain

44: Portugal 2-1 Spain

55: Portugal 2-2 Spain

58: Portugal 2-3 Spain

88: Portugal 3-3 Spain



THE WORLD CUP HAS ARRIVED! WHAT A GAME! #WorldCup? ?#POR? ?#ESP? ?#PORESP pic.twitter.com/m2PNFsjGnm — FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) 15 juni 2018

Het schijnt dat Ramos voor de match een schouderklopje aan De Gea heeft gegeven. #PORSPA #PORESP #Karius — Stijn Verbruggen (@Stijneman) 15 juni 2018

A footballer who can dribble

A footballer who can score

A footballer who can captain

A Captain who can lead

A footballer who can model

A footballer who can act

An award winning Footballer, Actor, Model, who is loved by all



RT if you’re a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo #PORESP ???? pic.twitter.com/tJ2q6VU5B2 — Mad E'Leine ????????? (@badgalmaddie_) 15 juni 2018

Ronaldo hatrick & free kick goal is better with Titanic music.#PORESP #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rJLmM7N8hF — A. Vic (@AdemolaVictorTv) 15 juni 2018

Spainish authorities really waited until the day of Spain/Portugal to give Cristiano his sentence, no doubt in an attempt to phase him, and he responded with a hat trick.



Ronaldo’s mentality is so elite.

It’s on par with Jordan.#PORESP — Daniel Tiluk (@danieltiluk) 15 juni 2018