Even paniek bij WK-ploeg Saoedi-Arabië: vleugel vliegtuig schiet in brand tijdens landing

Het werd maandag even heet onder de voeten van de WK-selectie van Saoedi-Arabië. Bij hun vlucht richting Rostov vatte één van de vleugels van hun vliegtuig vuur. Gelukkig kon de piloot het toestel veilig aan de grond zetten en kwam de ganse selectie met de schrik vrij. "Iedereen is veilig op weg naar hun verblijf", klinkt het op Twitter via het officiële kanaal van het team.

De beelden:

De mededeling:

??| The Saudi Arabian Football Federation would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they’re heading to their residence safely.