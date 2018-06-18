Even paniek bij WK-ploeg Saoedi-Arabië: vleugel vliegtuig schiet in brand tijdens landing

Foto: rr

Het werd maandag even heet onder de voeten van de WK-selectie van Saoedi-Arabië. Bij hun vlucht richting Rostov vatte één van de vleugels van hun vliegtuig vuur. Gelukkig kon de piloot het toestel veilig aan de grond zetten en kwam de ganse selectie met de schrik vrij. "Iedereen is veilig op weg naar hun verblijf", klinkt het op Twitter via het officiële kanaal van het team.

De beelden:

De mededeling:

