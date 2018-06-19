Iedereen lacht met kapsel van Neymar, maar niemand doet dat zo geniaal als Eric Cantona

Wij Belgen hebben de blonde Dries Mertens maar de rest van de wereld houdt zich vooral bezig met het nieuwe kapsel van Neymar. De Braziliaan liet ook zijn haar blonderen maar combineert dat met een opvallende kuif. Op sociale media werd er al veel mee gelachen maar het is pas wanneer een legende als Eric Cantona er zich mee gaat bemoeien dat het écht grappig wordt.

Veel moeite deed Cantona nochtans niet: de Franse ex-voetballer en icoon van Manchester United zette gewoon een pot spaghetti omgekeerd op zijn hoofd. Maar zijn gelaatsuitdrukking en zijn droge commentaar spreken boekdelen: “Wat een mooi kapsel...”

