Iedereen lacht met kapsel van Neymar, maar niemand doet dat zo geniaal als Eric Cantona

Wij Belgen hebben de blonde Dries Mertens maar de rest van de wereld houdt zich vooral bezig met het nieuwe kapsel van Neymar. De Braziliaan liet ook zijn haar blonderen maar combineert dat met een opvallende kuif. Op sociale media werd er al veel mee gelachen maar het is pas wanneer een legende als Eric Cantona er zich mee gaat bemoeien dat het écht grappig wordt.

Veel moeite deed Cantona nochtans niet: de Franse ex-voetballer en icoon van Manchester United zette gewoon een pot spaghetti omgekeerd op zijn hoofd. Maar zijn gelaatsuitdrukking en zijn droge commentaar spreken boekdelen: “Wat een mooi kapsel...”

 

 

Corrigeer

voetbal + klik voor alle matchen

Uitslagen & standen

Bundesliga Regulier

Vorige speeldag

Speeldag 34

GS W V G DS P
1 FC Bayern München 34 27 4 3 92/28 84
2 FC Schalke 04 34 18 7 9 53/37 63
3 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 34 15 9 10 66/48 55
4 Borussia Dortmund 34 15 9 10 64/47 55
5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 34 15 9 10 58/44 55
6 RB Leipzig 34 15 11 8 57/53 53
7 VfB Stuttgart 34 15 13 6 36/36 51
8 Eintracht Frankfurt 34 14 13 7 45/45 49
9 Borussia Mönchengladbach 34 13 13 8 47/52 47
10 Hertha BSC 34 10 11 13 43/46 43
11 Werder Bremen 34 10 12 12 37/40 42
12 FC Augsburg 34 10 13 11 43/46 41
13 Hannover 96 34 10 15 9 44/54 39
14 1. FSV Mainz 05 34 9 16 9 38/52 36
15 SC Freiburg 34 8 14 12 32/56 36
16 VfL Wolfsburg 34 6 13 15 36/48 33
17 Hamburger SV 34 8 19 7 29/53 31
18 1. FC Köln 34 5 22 7 35/70 22