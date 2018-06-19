IJslandse invaller wordt sekssymbool in Zuid-Amerika en krijgt er een half miljoen volgers bij op Instagram

Gíslason, die ooit nog enkele maanden zijn kans waagde bij de jeugd van RSC Anderlecht, betrad zaterdag het veld in Moskou in de 63ste minuut. Op dat moment telde de speler van SV Sandhausen zo’n 30.000 volgers op Instagram. Wist hij veel dat zijn Nordic-look met baardje en blonde manen Zuid-Amerikaanse vrouwenharten doen smelten.

“Hoe is het mogelijk zo knap te zijn”, vroeg de Braziliaanse actrice Gabriela Lopes aan haar 2 miljoen volgers op Instagram, verwijzend naar Gíslason. De IJslander zag zijn aantal Instagram-volgers meteen aanzwellen. Toen ook de Argentijnse actrice Gimena Accardi (2,3 miljoen volgers) aandacht schonk aan de coole Viking, ging dat nog sneller.

En zo zat Gíslason dinsdagnamiddag al met 530.000 volgers opgescheept. Dat zijn er 200.000 meer dan er inwoners zijn in IJsland. Maandag verwende hij hen alvast met twee foto’s van zijn invalbeurt. “Sinds ik voor het eerst tegen een voetbal trapte, was het mijn droom om mijn land te vertegenwoordigen op de wereldbeker”, schreef hij erbij voor wie hem volgt voor zijn teksten.

Imagine being sooooo good looking that your Instagram followers go from from 30,000 to 207,000 by playing 30 minutes at the World Cup. Take a bow, Rúrik Gíslason #fyririsland pic.twitter.com/Xr9uLRkoCk

next, we have rúrik gíslason of iceland if you're into man buns, here's your Man. the 300k+ followers he gained on ig after coming on as a sub for only 30 mins in iceland's first game speaks for itself.. pic.twitter.com/Bqw3YNzf2F