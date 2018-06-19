IJslandse invaller wordt sekssymbool in Zuid-Amerika en krijgt er een half miljoen volgers bij op Instagram

Foto: AFP

Van een onbekende middenvelder bij een Duitse tweedeklasser naar een internationaal sekssymbool op sociale media. Die stap zette de IJslander Rúrik Gíslason (30) tijdens zijn invalbeurt in de wedstrijd tegen Argentinië op het WK voetbal in Rusland. Sinds hij aantrad tegen Argentinië heeft hij meer dan 500.000 extra volgers op de sociale media. De teller staat op 544.000 volgers, zo’n 210.000 meer dan dat IJsland inwoners telt.

Argentinië
Einde
1 - 1
IJsland
Gíslason, die ooit nog enkele maanden zijn kans waagde bij de jeugd van RSC Anderlecht, betrad zaterdag het veld in Moskou in de 63ste minuut. Op dat moment telde de speler van SV Sandhausen zo’n 30.000 volgers op Instagram. Wist hij veel dat zijn Nordic-look met baardje en blonde manen Zuid-Amerikaanse vrouwenharten doen smelten.

“Hoe is het mogelijk zo knap te zijn”, vroeg de Braziliaanse actrice Gabriela Lopes aan haar 2 miljoen volgers op Instagram, verwijzend naar Gíslason. De IJslander zag zijn aantal Instagram-volgers meteen aanzwellen. Toen ook de Argentijnse actrice Gimena Accardi (2,3 miljoen volgers) aandacht schonk aan de coole Viking, ging dat nog sneller.

En zo zat Gíslason dinsdagnamiddag al met 530.000 volgers opgescheept. Dat zijn er 200.000 meer dan er inwoners zijn in IJsland. Maandag verwende hij hen alvast met twee foto’s van zijn invalbeurt. “Sinds ik voor het eerst tegen een voetbal trapte, was het mijn droom om mijn land te vertegenwoordigen op de wereldbeker”, schreef hij erbij voor wie hem volgt voor zijn teksten.

