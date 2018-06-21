BBC laat voor het eerst een vrouw commentaar geven bij voetbalmatch, Twitter ontploft: “Ga terug naar de keuken”

Portugal won gisteren met 1-0 van Marokko en bezegelde zo het lot van de Noord-Afrikanen. Maar in Engeland is het resultaat van de match bijzaak geworden. De BBC pakte uit met een primeur en liet voor het eerst in de geschiedenis van de Britse televisie een vrouw het live commentaar verzorgen. Die eer was weggelegd voor Vicky Sparks, maar niet iedereen vond het een goed idee. Op Twitter regende het negatieve reacties, seksistische opmerkingen werden daarbij niet geschuwd.

Sparks is geen onbekende in de Engelse voetbaljournalistiek. Ze is al even verslaggever voor de BBC-programma’sen. Sinds gisteren is ze nu ook de eerste vrouw op de Britse televisie die live commentaar geeft bij een voetbalmatch.

Een zet die aangemoedigd moet worden, zou je denken. Maar niet alle voetbalfans delen die mening. Sparks kreeg er op Twitter van langs. “Ze geeft me hoofdpijn” en “Ze probeert te hard” waren de braafste. “Hersenloos gegil” en “Haar stem klinkt als een grasmaaier” gingen al een stapje verder, maar het ging pas echter over de schreef met enkele misplaatste seksistische opmerkingen.

Vicki Sparks, get back in the kitchen. — TrueRed (@TrueRedDevil99) 20 juni 2018

@BBCSport hi FYI, please never Allow vicki sparks to be allowed to commentate ever, ever again. Don’t even let her in to a stadium either. — Daniel Kidd (@Daniel_kidd7) 20 juni 2018

I lasted 60 minutes of Vicki Sparks’ commentary on BBC1but her voice is so bloody annoying. Now on mute with radio 5 on — Tony Rivelino (@CanaryTone) 20 juni 2018

Vicki sparks sounds like an excited little kid who is trying to copy other commentators — YesCharge (@YesChargeUK) 20 juni 2018

Can’t stand this PC world we live in. Don’t give people jobs just to tick boxes. Vicki sparks is painful to listen to just shocking ruined this game — TAS (@coys100) 20 juni 2018

I have absolutely no problem with female commentators but listening to Vicki Sparks is painful. She’s trying too hard. And the pauses are doing my nut in. — World Cup Lady Laura (@LawaLaura) 20 juni 2018

Oh no not Vicki Sparks. Awful commentator . And before you @ me its nothing to with her gender . She is just shite. Almost as bad a Johnathan Pierce — Garrett Keogh (@Garrett_Keogh) 20 juni 2018

Never let Vicki Sparks commentate a match again. She is terrible. — Zzz (@quatschh) 20 juni 2018

Vicki Sparks commentating on BBC she is awful. Forced equality is cringe. — Dell(@agbnufc) 20 juni 2018

Unpopular opinion. You can dislike Vicki Sparks without being sexist #WorldCup — Shane (@shaneowls88) 20 juni 2018

Why oh why must we have women commentating on football ?? Please someone tell Vicki Sparks she is trying too hard, I enjoy football but please girls leave it to the men !! — NannyGoat (@nannygoatwba) 20 juni 2018

Absolutely agree. #VickiSparks' voice is literally giving me a headache. It's got that horrid nasal, grating, nagging quality. I tried listening on 5 live but it's not synchronised. Red button for alternative commentary doesn't seem to work. — david webb (@mrxt500) 20 juni 2018

I’m not saying women don’t know football, it could be said that Vicki Sparks has come across as being very knowledgeable, it’s just that the female voice commentating on football isn’t right! It’s not sexist either because even my wife says the same when I let her speak!#PORMAR — Tom from Spoons (@SpoonsTom) 20 juni 2018

Foto: Instagram John Terry

John Terry kwam ook ongewild in het oog van de storm terecht. De ex-speler van Chelsea, het voorbije seizoen aan de slag bij Aston Villa, postte op zijn Instastory een foto van de match. “Ik heb dit zonder geluid moeten bekijken”, stond erbij. Half Engeland stond meteen op zijn achterste poten en vermoedde een sneer richting Sparks. “Hij is altijd uitschot geweest”, klonk het onder meer op de sociale media. Terry verwijderde de foto snel en kwam met een verklaring op de proppen. “Ik kwam terug van vakantie en het geluid bleek het niet te doen. Ze konden het nog niet komen herstellen dus heb ik de match simpelweg zonder geluid moeten zien. Mensen maakten er hun eigen verhaal van en nu komt het zelfs in de media. Ik wil daarom duidelijk maken dat het niet klopt wat men zegt.”

Ook lovende reacties

Uiteraard waren er ook positieve reacties over het optreden van Sparks. Lang niet iedereen vond haar slecht, sommige waren zelfs onder de indruk. Anderen vinden het dan weer gewoon een uitstekende zaak dat de ban gebroken is en ook vrouwen voetbalmatchen van live commentaar voorzien.

BIG YES to Vicki Sparks aka @vksparks making history today as the first female to commentate on a World Cup clash on UK TV! Of course she smashed it too! You're leading the way for many more women to follow Vicki and we're so grateful! #womeninfootball #pavingtheway — This Fan Girl (@ThisFanGir1) 20 juni 2018

In NL krijgen de commentatoren ook kritiek. Misschien is die vrouw ook niet goed, geen idee, maar om nou kritiek op haar enkel te linken aan het 'vrouw' zijn vind ik goedkoop. @NOS Heb vanmiddag op de BBC Vicki Sparks gehoord als commentator bij Portugal - Marokko. Niks mis mee. — Jeroen Duineveld (@jmduineveld) 20 juni 2018

Vicki Sparks is making history as the first ever woman to commentate on a men's World Cup match - and the men aren't happy.

She's doing their dream job, and doing it very well.

How fragile their manhood must be. pic.twitter.com/4tMNpE70Rb — Chris Hemmings (@Hemmch) 20 juni 2018

Vicki Sparks doesn't need defending because she's a woman.



Vicki Sparks doesn't need defending because it's the PC thing to do.



Vicki Sparks needs defending because she's an EXCELLENT commentator. No more, no less.#PORMAR #bbcworldcup — Martin SamueI (@themartinsamuel) 20 juni 2018

Unpopular opinion: Vicki Sparks is a decent commentator.

Far more knowledgeable and engaging than the majority of the BBC co-commentators and would far rather have her compared to dragging my ears through shards of glass when Murphy or Lawrenson are on. — Ali Mason (@Alis40thieves) 20 juni 2018

As a kid I used to turn off the sound on games and try to commentate. Hearing Vicki Sparks on the BBC rn makes me so excited for all the little girls who get to hear a female voice doing just that. #PORMOR — Sien (@queensien) 20 juni 2018

Well played Vicki Sparks. A little bit of history made @vksparks #WorldCup — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) 20 juni 2018

My daughter is a bit too young to like football yet (despite my best efforts!). But how cool is it that as she grows up she'll be in the generation where having female football commentators and pundits is the norm. Congratulations to Vicki Sparks today! #WorldCup — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) 20 juni 2018

Brilliant to hear a woman commentating on a World Cup game on the BBC for the first time. Congrats Vicki Sparks! — Ben Skipper (@bskipper27) 20 juni 2018