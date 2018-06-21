BBC laat voor het eerst een vrouw commentaar geven bij voetbalmatch, Twitter ontploft: “Ga terug naar de keuken”

Foto: @vksparks

Portugal won gisteren met 1-0 van Marokko en bezegelde zo het lot van de Noord-Afrikanen. Maar in Engeland is het resultaat van de match bijzaak geworden. De BBC pakte uit met een primeur en liet voor het eerst in de geschiedenis van de Britse televisie een vrouw het live commentaar verzorgen. Die eer was weggelegd voor Vicky Sparks, maar niet iedereen vond het een goed idee. Op Twitter regende het negatieve reacties, seksistische opmerkingen werden daarbij niet geschuwd.

Portugal
Einde
1 - 0
Marokko
Sparks is geen onbekende in de Engelse voetbaljournalistiek. Ze is al even verslaggever voor de BBC-programma’s Final Score en Radio Five Live. Sinds gisteren is ze nu ook de eerste vrouw op de Britse televisie die live commentaar geeft bij een voetbalmatch.

Een zet die aangemoedigd moet worden, zou je denken. Maar niet alle voetbalfans delen die mening. Sparks kreeg er op Twitter van langs. “Ze geeft me hoofdpijn” en “Ze probeert te hard” waren de braafste. “Hersenloos gegil” en “Haar stem klinkt als een grasmaaier” gingen al een stapje verder, maar het ging pas echter over de schreef met enkele misplaatste seksistische opmerkingen.

Foto: Instagram John Terry

John Terry kwam ook ongewild in het oog van de storm terecht. De ex-speler van Chelsea, het voorbije seizoen aan de slag bij Aston Villa, postte op zijn Instastory een foto van de match. “Ik heb dit zonder geluid moeten bekijken”, stond erbij. Half Engeland stond meteen op zijn achterste poten en vermoedde een sneer richting Sparks. “Hij is altijd uitschot geweest”, klonk het onder meer op de sociale media. Terry verwijderde de foto snel en kwam met een verklaring op de proppen. “Ik kwam terug van vakantie en het geluid bleek het niet te doen. Ze konden het nog niet komen herstellen dus heb ik de match simpelweg zonder geluid moeten zien. Mensen maakten er hun eigen verhaal van en nu komt het zelfs in de media. Ik wil daarom duidelijk maken dat het niet klopt wat men zegt.”

Ook lovende reacties

Uiteraard waren er ook positieve reacties over het optreden van Sparks. Lang niet iedereen vond haar slecht, sommige waren zelfs onder de indruk. Anderen vinden het dan weer gewoon een uitstekende zaak dat de ban gebroken is en ook vrouwen voetbalmatchen van live commentaar voorzien.

