Engelsen worden gek op sociale media na 5-0 ruststand tegen Panama: "Is dit echt Engeland?"

5-0! Engeland walste in de eerste helft over Panama en trok met een forfaitscore de rust in. Op Twitter konden vele Engelsen hun ogen niet geloven. "Is dit echt Engeland?"

What a goal by Lingard. Excellent assist too from Sterling. This is England, right? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 juni 2018

Easy. Easy. Easy. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 juni 2018

This is getting silly. Last time England scored 4 or more goals in a World Cup was the 1966 WC final. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 juni 2018

The scenes at @BoxparkCroydon when England went 1-0 up against Panama ??#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uxu40aB1E1 — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) 24 juni 2018

Gareth Southgate walking into the changing room at half-time like... #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/wOvvGOqAUB — Lidl UK (@LidlUK) 24 juni 2018

PEEEEP!



DO NOT SCRATCH YOUR EYES!



THIS IS REALLY HAPPENING!



ENGLAND 5 (FIVE) - 0 PANAMAhttps://t.co/012oFU7PhO — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) 24 juni 2018