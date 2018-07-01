Spaanse WK-afgang gaat als lopend vuurtje rond op Twitter: "Pique dacht dat we volleybal speelden"

Het ondenkbare is gebeurd: Rusland heeft Spanje uitgeschakeld in de achtste finales van het WK. Het gastland hield La Roja na 120 minuten op 1-1 en won de strafschoppenreeks met 4-3. Na Argentinië, Portugal en Duitsland verliest de wereldbeker dus opnieuw een topland. Op Twitter ging het nieuws rond als een lopend vuurtje...

Heartbreak for Sergio Ramos... one game short of Spain's all-time appearance record at the World Cup as well. pic.twitter.com/fF61QiBf9P — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 1 juli 2018

The attempt to deflect blame on De Gea for how utterly appalling the Spain team was, just an embarrassment. Was it his fault Spain don't shoot? #ESPRUS — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) 1 juli 2018

Spain had to rely on De Gea on the penalties, that’s the funniest part. First the Euros and now the World Cup, it’s clear he’s not up to the task like he incredibly does for Manchester United. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) 1 juli 2018

Spain has Real Madrid to thank for this disaster. Lopetegui was doing a wonderful job and Florentino Perez torpedoed Spain days before the World Cup started. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) 1 juli 2018

When you double-handedly-and-one-footedly knock Spain out of the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XGcRMsyVhz — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 1 juli 2018

Ramos: “Cristiano you gone back with Leo to Spain yet?”



Ronaldo: “Nah not yet Captain”



Ramos: “Forget him... we are out because Pique thought we were playing basketball so me, Isco, Marco and Nacho will meet you at the airport.”



Ronaldo: “Ok Boss.” pic.twitter.com/lABnxUr65H — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) 1 juli 2018

Spain's World Cup defined by self-inflicted mistakes that eventually saw them punished - De Gea in the first game, Ramos in the third, the gameplan that saw Pique make another for the peno here, penalty misses, and all stemming from that start: Lopetegui's badly handed deal. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) 1 juli 2018

Igor Akinfeev made as many saves during the penalty shootout against Spain (2) as David de Gea managed in total at the 2018 World Cup.



A tale of two goalkeepers. pic.twitter.com/PnlhBmpeoY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 1 juli 2018

De Gea in the Premier League vs. De Gea for Spain ?? pic.twitter.com/dZ1xvEq62X — Alex Hourmand (@alexhourmand) 1 juli 2018

Spain: Hello, I've just been eliminated from the World Cup.



Germany, Portugal, Argentina: Hi, Spain#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/5CFOTY6Uud — Alimi Ibrahim (@DONHALOGEN) 1 juli 2018

Germany, Spain and Argentina in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/ZUmnVxSaqh — A7md. (@xPrinC1) 1 juli 2018

? ???? Spain

? ???? Portugal

? ???? Argentina

? ???? Germany#ENG fans right now: “It's coming home” ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/IfhdIfRhi2 — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) 1 juli 2018

Egypt knew Salah wasn't fully fit so they made Russia qualify in order to beat Spain and make Ramos cry. Payback complete pic.twitter.com/PuvlMjcEZe — Judge Koboo (@AbeikuLytle) 1 juli 2018