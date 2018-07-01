Spaanse WK-afgang gaat als lopend vuurtje rond op Twitter: "Pique dacht dat we volleybal speelden"

Spaanse WK-afgang gaat als lopend vuurtje rond op Twitter: "Pique dacht dat we volleybal speelden"

Het ondenkbare is gebeurd: Rusland heeft Spanje uitgeschakeld in de achtste finales van het WK. Het gastland hield La Roja na 120 minuten op 1-1 en won de strafschoppenreeks met 4-3. Na Argentinië, Portugal en Duitsland verliest de wereldbeker dus opnieuw een topland. Op Twitter ging het nieuws rond als een lopend vuurtje...

LEES OOK: Adiós España: Gastland Rusland stuurt La Roja naar huis na strafschoppen

