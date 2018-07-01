Spaanse WK-afgang gaat als lopend vuurtje rond op Twitter: "Pique dacht dat we volleybal speelden"

LEES OOK: Adiós España: Gastland Rusland stuurt La Roja naar huis na strafschoppen
Heartbreak for Sergio Ramos... one game short of Spain's all-time appearance record at the World Cup as well. pic.twitter.com/fF61QiBf9P— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 1 juli 2018
The attempt to deflect blame on De Gea for how utterly appalling the Spain team was, just an embarrassment. Was it his fault Spain don't shoot? #ESPRUS— David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) 1 juli 2018
Spain had to rely on De Gea on the penalties, that’s the funniest part. First the Euros and now the World Cup, it’s clear he’s not up to the task like he incredibly does for Manchester United.— Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) 1 juli 2018
Spain has Real Madrid to thank for this disaster. Lopetegui was doing a wonderful job and Florentino Perez torpedoed Spain days before the World Cup started.— Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) 1 juli 2018
When you double-handedly-and-one-footedly knock Spain out of the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XGcRMsyVhz— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 1 juli 2018
Ramos: “Cristiano you gone back with Leo to Spain yet?”— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) 1 juli 2018
Ronaldo: “Nah not yet Captain”
Ramos: “Forget him... we are out because Pique thought we were playing basketball so me, Isco, Marco and Nacho will meet you at the airport.”
Ronaldo: “Ok Boss.” pic.twitter.com/lABnxUr65H
Spain's World Cup defined by self-inflicted mistakes that eventually saw them punished - De Gea in the first game, Ramos in the third, the gameplan that saw Pique make another for the peno here, penalty misses, and all stemming from that start: Lopetegui's badly handed deal.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) 1 juli 2018
Igor Akinfeev made as many saves during the penalty shootout against Spain (2) as David de Gea managed in total at the 2018 World Cup.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) 1 juli 2018
A tale of two goalkeepers. pic.twitter.com/PnlhBmpeoY
De Gea in the Premier League vs. De Gea for Spain ?? pic.twitter.com/dZ1xvEq62X— Alex Hourmand (@alexhourmand) 1 juli 2018
Spain: Hello, I've just been eliminated from the World Cup.— Alimi Ibrahim (@DONHALOGEN) 1 juli 2018
Germany, Portugal, Argentina: Hi, Spain#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/5CFOTY6Uud
Germany, Spain and Argentina in the World Cup pic.twitter.com/ZUmnVxSaqh— A7md. (@xPrinC1) 1 juli 2018
? ???? Spain— ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) 1 juli 2018
? ???? Portugal
? ???? Argentina
? ???? Germany#ENG fans right now: “It's coming home” ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/IfhdIfRhi2
Egypt knew Salah wasn't fully fit so they made Russia qualify in order to beat Spain and make Ramos cry. Payback complete pic.twitter.com/PuvlMjcEZe— Judge Koboo (@AbeikuLytle) 1 juli 2018
This #WorldCup is so unpredictable man. After 3 knockout stage matches......— Castro1021 (@Castro1021) 1 juli 2018
Messi and Ronaldo out.
Spain out.
Not to mention Germany as well....
HOW THE HELL WILL THIS END?!?! ??????
Take the L, @SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/4uPaAN65Sj— SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) 1 juli 2018
Ramos joins Ronaldo and Messi #ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/b9Lhi5swkX— Larrymemes? (@Larrymemes254) 1 juli 2018