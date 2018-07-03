Southgate’s kledij doet verkoop gilets bij Marks & Spencer met 35% stijgen

Southgate in het marineblauwe gilet tijdens de wedstrijd tegen België. Foto: EPA-EFE

De Britse warenhuisketen Marks & Spencer rapporteert een stijging van 35% in de verkoop van gilets sinds de Engelse bondscoach Gareth Southgate op het WK met een marineblauw exemplaar aan de zijlijn staat. Opmerkelijk, want de keten is marktleider in het Verenigd Koninkrijk op vlak van kledij.

De stijl van Southgate wordt wijd geapprecieerd, hoewel dat soort gilets hoofdzakelijk met bruidegoms en snookerspelers worden geassocieerd. De 47-jarige bondscoach maakt het formelere type kleding weer hip, en dat bewijzen de verkoopcijfers. Southgate is een duidelijke inspiratie voor de moderne man. Het fenomeen heeft zelfs een eigen naam gekreden: het Southgate-effect.

Marks & Spencer is de officiële kledingleverancier van de Three Lions, en de hele technische staf draagt hetzelfde pak. Southgate’s beslissing om zijn kostuumvest uit te doen en het marineblauwe gilet over een lichtblauw hemd aan de wereld te tonen, echter, bleek een absolute hit in de modewereld.

