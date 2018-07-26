Deze vijfjarige is wereldwijd ‘het mooiste meisje op Instagram’

Haar naam is Jare, ze is vijf jaar oud, afkomstig uit Nigeria én het mooiste meisje op the gram. Of dat is toch wat heel wat Instagram-gebruikers vinden nadat een fotograaf enkele portretten van het meisje online zette. Ook haar zusjes vallen op door hun schoonheid.
Een vijfjarig meisje dat tot voor kort nog in alle rust naar school ging en met haar zusjes speelde, staat plots in de schijnwerpers. Toen fotograaf Mofe Bamyuwia het meisje fotografeerde en vervolgens enkele portretten op zijn sociale media kanalen deelde, ging de bal aan het rollen: “gewoonweg prachtig”, “een levende pop” en “een engeltje” waren slechts enkele van de positieve reacties. Sommige mensen vroegen zich af of de beelden echt waar. “Is dit gefotoshopt?” Maar oordeel vooral zelf:
J A R E @the_j3_sisters CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN. I’m pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! We continue to the next post TEAM Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
Oh yes she’s human ! She’s also an angel ! “J A R E “ I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
Jare staat met ogenschijnlijk veel zelfvertrouwen voor de camera, met een doordringende blik die recht door de lens gaat. “Ze heeft nochtans geen ervaring als professioneel model”, weerlegt Mofe Bamyuwia. De fotograaf is in Lagos, de grootste stad van Nigeria en bij uitbreiding heel Afrika, bekend om z’n lifestyle- en trouwfoto’s.
Team muze
Jare heeft ook nog twee oudere zusjes die af en toe voor de lens staan: Jomi (7) en Joba (10). Samen hebben ze de Instagram-account genaamd ‘the_j3_sisters’, op de pagina staan al enkele foto’s van hen drie samen. “Deze kinderen zijn een geschenk uit de hemel, ze vormen mijn muzes”, zei de fotograaf nog over het piepjonge maar beeldschone trio.