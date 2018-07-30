Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoort hattrick in 24 minuten en laat verbazingwekkende statistiek noteren

LEES OOK: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reageert op gefluit zoals enkel hij dat kan: “Eerlijk, dit stadion is te klein voor mij”
15 goals in 17 #LAGalaxy appearances.— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) 30 juli 2018
Witness @Ibra_official's first hat trick in @MLS ?? pic.twitter.com/KNGqoOFxHq
Intussen dook een merkwaardige statistiek op van de Zweedse ster. Namelijk in hoeveel percent van zijn clubwedstrijden hij scoorde. In de VS zit hij aan 75 percent, straf maar bij PSG deed hij nog beter met 92 percent. Maar eigenlijk was hij overal waar hij speelde een geweldige goalgetter. Als Ibrahimovic dit maar niet leest...
Zlatan is the greatest pure scorer in soccer history. This is the overall percentage of club games he played where he also scored goals during his career. These numbers are absolute insanity.— Will Parchman (@WillParchman) 30 juli 2018
Sweden: 40%
Netherlands: 47%
Italy: 59%
Spain: 55%
France: 92%
England: 53%
USA: 75%