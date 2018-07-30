Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoort hattrick in 24 minuten en laat verbazingwekkende statistiek noteren

Zlatan Ibrahimovic heeft weer eens van zich doen spreken. De Zweedse aanvaller bezorgde LA Galaxy met zijn eerste hattrick in de MLS een spectaculaire zege tegen Orlando City: 4-3. Ibrahimovic scoorde de 2-1 (47'), 3-2 (67') en 4-2 (71'), goed voor drie goals in amper 24 minuten. Daarnaast zorgde hij voor de assist voor de 1-0 van Giovani dos Santos. Zlatan zit nu aan vijftien doelpunten in zeventien wedstrijden voor Galaxy, dat derde staat in de Western Conference met 35 punten uit 22 wedstrijden.

LEES OOK: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reageert op gefluit zoals enkel hij dat kan: “Eerlijk, dit stadion is te klein voor mij”



Intussen dook een merkwaardige statistiek op van de Zweedse ster. Namelijk in hoeveel percent van zijn clubwedstrijden hij scoorde. In de VS zit hij aan 75 percent, straf maar bij PSG deed hij nog beter met 92 percent. Maar eigenlijk was hij overal waar hij speelde een geweldige goalgetter. Als Ibrahimovic dit maar niet leest...