Amerikaanse president viseert Jeff Sessions en FBI-onderzoek in resem tweets

Trump eist van zijn minister van Justitie dat hij einde maakt aan “heksenjacht” rond Russische inmenging

Foto: AFP

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft woensdag aan zijn minister van Justitie Jeff Sessions gevraagd om een einde te maken aan het onderzoek naar de Russische inmenging in de presidentsverkiezingen van 2016.

In een tweet vraagt Trump aan Sessions om “een einde te maken aan deze heksenjacht, voor die ons land nog meer besmeurt”. De Amerikaanse president stelt dat het onderzoek wordt ondermijnd door de belangenconflicten van speciaal aanklager Robert Mueller en gemanipuleerd wordt door zijn politieke rivalen, de Democraten.

Mueller voert onderzoek naar een mogelijke samenzwering tussen Moskou en het campagneteam van Trump, die uiteindelijk de verkiezingen van 2016 won. De miljardair fulmineert regelmatig tegen het onderzoek. In het kader daarvan worden al vier leden van zijn voormalig team vervolgd voor delicten die evenwel niet rechtstreeks te maken hebben met een eventuele samenzwering.

Zo startte dinsdag in een voorstad van Washington het proces tegen voormalig campagneleider Paul Manafort. Hij moet zich verantwoorden voor bankfraude en fiscale fraude. Manafort houdt op alle punten vol onschuldig te zijn.

