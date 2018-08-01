Trump eist van zijn minister van Justitie dat hij einde maakt aan “heksenjacht” rond Russische inmenging

De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft woensdag aan zijn minister van Justitie Jeff Sessions gevraagd om een einde te maken aan het onderzoek naar de Russische inmenging in de presidentsverkiezingen van 2016.

In een tweet vraagt Trump aan Sessions om “een einde te maken aan deze heksenjacht, voor die ons land nog meer besmeurt”. De Amerikaanse president stelt dat het onderzoek wordt ondermijnd door de belangenconflicten van speciaal aanklager Robert Mueller en gemanipuleerd wordt door zijn politieke rivalen, de Democraten.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 augustus 2018

Mueller voert onderzoek naar een mogelijke samenzwering tussen Moskou en het campagneteam van Trump, die uiteindelijk de verkiezingen van 2016 won. De miljardair fulmineert regelmatig tegen het onderzoek. In het kader daarvan worden al vier leden van zijn voormalig team vervolgd voor delicten die evenwel niet rechtstreeks te maken hebben met een eventuele samenzwering.

Zo startte dinsdag in een voorstad van Washington het proces tegen voormalig campagneleider Paul Manafort. Hij moet zich verantwoorden voor bankfraude en fiscale fraude. Manafort houdt op alle punten vol onschuldig te zijn.

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 augustus 2018

.....remain in the FBI while he himself was being investigated. This is a real issue. It won’t go into a Mueller Report because Mueller is going to protect these guys. Mueller has an interest in creating the illusion of objectivity around his investigation.” ALAN DERSHOWITZ.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 augustus 2018

Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 augustus 2018