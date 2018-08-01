Engelse WK-ganger poseert met nieuw truitje van club, maar iedereen kijkt naar iets anders

Harry Maguire. Als er één Engelse speler was die zich in de kijker speelde op het WK, was het de verdediger van Leicester City wel. De Engelsman staat nu zelfs in de belangstelling van Manchester United, maar tot een transfer kwam het nog niet. Maguire ging dan ook op de foto bij de Foxes, maar had zich blijkbaar niet optimaal voorbereid. De verdediger droeg wel héél kleine scheenbeschermers, tot jolijt van Twitter. "Ik wist niet dat de fotograaf mij met twee benen vooruit ging tackelen", reageerde Maguire laconiek.

De foto:

De reacties:

Didn’t expect the photographer to 2 foot tackle me tbh ????‍???? https://t.co/zxCvVr9QpH — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) 1 augustus 2018

#LCFC launched their new kit today. More importantly though...



Harry Maguire doesn’t seem to have a clue how shin pads work ???? pic.twitter.com/R0HKwuUj0k — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) 1 augustus 2018