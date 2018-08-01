Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Engelse WK-ganger poseert met nieuw truitje van club, maar iedereen kijkt naar iets anders

Engelse WK-ganger poseert met nieuw truitje van club, maar iedereen kijkt naar iets anders

Foto: rr

Harry Maguire. Als er één Engelse speler was die zich in de kijker speelde op het WK, was het de verdediger van Leicester City wel. De Engelsman staat nu zelfs in de belangstelling van Manchester United, maar tot een transfer kwam het nog niet. Maguire ging dan ook op de foto bij de Foxes, maar had zich blijkbaar niet optimaal voorbereid. De verdediger droeg wel héél kleine scheenbeschermers, tot jolijt van Twitter. "Ik wist niet dat de fotograaf mij met twee benen vooruit ging tackelen", reageerde Maguire laconiek.

De foto:

De reacties:

Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Premier League Regulier

Vorige speeldag

Speeldag 38

GS W V G DS P
1 Manchester City 38 32 2 4 106/27 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 7 6 68/28 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 7 8 74/36 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 5 12 84/38 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 10 7 62/38 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 13 6 74/51 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 36/39 54
8 Everton 38 13 15 10 44/58 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 15 11 56/60 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 18 8 39/47 44
11 Crystal Palace 38 11 16 11 45/55 44
12 Bournemouth 38 11 16 11 45/61 44
13 West Ham United 38 10 16 12 48/68 42
14 Watford 38 11 19 8 44/64 41
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 9 16 13 34/54 40
16 Huddersfield Town 38 9 19 10 28/58 37
17 Southampton 38 7 16 15 37/56 36
18 Swansea City 38 8 21 9 28/56 33
19 Stoke City 38 7 19 12 35/68 33
20 West Bromwich Albion 38 6 19 13 31/56 31