Engelse WK-ganger poseert met nieuw truitje van club, maar iedereen kijkt naar iets anders

Harry Maguire. Als er één Engelse speler was die zich in de kijker speelde op het WK, was het de verdediger van Leicester City wel. De Engelsman staat nu zelfs in de belangstelling van Manchester United, maar tot een transfer kwam het nog niet. Maguire ging dan ook op de foto bij de Foxes, maar had zich blijkbaar niet optimaal voorbereid. De verdediger droeg wel héél kleine scheenbeschermers, tot jolijt van Twitter. "Ik wist niet dat de fotograaf mij met twee benen vooruit ging tackelen", reageerde Maguire laconiek.
De foto:
???? @HarryMaguire93 pic.twitter.com/1XLTYSAhxy— Leicester City (@LCFC) 1 augustus 2018
De reacties:
Didn’t expect the photographer to 2 foot tackle me tbh ???????? https://t.co/zxCvVr9QpH— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) 1 augustus 2018
Excuse me @HarryMaguire93 can you explain those shin pads? ??— boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) 1 augustus 2018
??: @LCFC pic.twitter.com/LifpAPgCe5
#LCFC launched their new kit today. More importantly though...— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) 1 augustus 2018
Harry Maguire doesn’t seem to have a clue how shin pads work ???? pic.twitter.com/R0HKwuUj0k
?? Harry Maguire is the lad who's forgotten his shin-pads so has had to pick them up from the lost and found box...— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 1 augustus 2018
(?? @LCFC)#LCFC pic.twitter.com/ZkLThNQgRH