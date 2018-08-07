Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Thibaut Courtois daagt opnieuw niet op bij Chelsea, doelman is 'hot' op Twitter

Foto: Belga

Voor de tweede dag op rij is er geen spoor van Thibaut Courtois bij Chelsea. Net als maandag daagde de Rode Duivel niet op voor de training bij de Blues. Courtois wil een transfer naar Real Madrid forceren, de club waarmee hij al een tijdje een persoonlijk akkoord heeft en die zwaait met een bod van 40 miljoen euro. Onze nationale doelman speelt het transferspel dus hard.

LEES OOK: Courtois speelt het spel hard: doelman stuurt kat naar fysieke tests, Real Madrid zwaait met 40 miljoen euro

Sarri weet het ondertussen van Courtois zelf: die vertelde hem persoonlijk dat hij wil vertrekken. Dat gebeurde telefonisch en niet face to face. Door afwezig te blijven, zette de doelman zijn verzoek extra kracht bij.

The Blues zelf hebben weinig keuze. Courtois heeft maar één jaar contract meer en als ze hem straks niet gratis willen laten gaan, moeten ze nu het bod van Real aanvaarden. Chelsea wou eerst een nieuwe keeper, maar ook diens komst zit in de pijplijn. Jack Butland, de Engelse nummer twee op het WK en doelman van het gedegradeerde Stoke City, ligt in poleposition. Hij zou haalbaarder zijn dan Jordan Pickford, de nummer één van Everton en Engeland.

Ondertussen is Courtois 'hot' op Twitter. Hij krijgt vooral veel kritiek voor zijn gedrag. Maar de Belgische doelman is niet aan zijn proefstuk toe. Zo stuurde hij in 2011 ook al eens zijn kat naar de fandag van RC Genk en bijna op hetzelfde moment was zijn overgang naar Chelsea in kannen en kruiken.

Premier League Regulier

Vorige speeldag

Speeldag 38

GS W V G DS P
1 Manchester City 38 32 2 4 106/27 100
2 Manchester United 38 25 7 6 68/28 81
3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 7 8 74/36 77
4 Liverpool 38 21 5 12 84/38 75
5 Chelsea 38 21 10 7 62/38 70
6 Arsenal 38 19 13 6 74/51 63
7 Burnley 38 14 12 12 36/39 54
8 Everton 38 13 15 10 44/58 49
9 Leicester City 38 12 15 11 56/60 47
10 Newcastle United 38 12 18 8 39/47 44
11 Crystal Palace 38 11 16 11 45/55 44
12 Bournemouth 38 11 16 11 45/61 44
13 West Ham United 38 10 16 12 48/68 42
14 Watford 38 11 19 8 44/64 41
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 9 16 13 34/54 40
16 Huddersfield Town 38 9 19 10 28/58 37
17 Southampton 38 7 16 15 37/56 36
18 Swansea City 38 8 21 9 28/56 33
19 Stoke City 38 7 19 12 35/68 33
20 West Bromwich Albion 38 6 19 13 31/56 31