Thibaut Courtois daagt opnieuw niet op bij Chelsea, doelman is 'hot' op Twitter

Voor de tweede dag op rij is er geen spoor van Thibaut Courtois bij Chelsea. Net als maandag daagde de Rode Duivel niet op voor de training bij de Blues. Courtois wil een transfer naar Real Madrid forceren, de club waarmee hij al een tijdje een persoonlijk akkoord heeft en die zwaait met een bod van 40 miljoen euro. Onze nationale doelman speelt het transferspel dus hard.

Sarri weet het ondertussen van Courtois zelf: die vertelde hem persoonlijk dat hij wil vertrekken. Dat gebeurde telefonisch en niet face to face. Door afwezig te blijven, zette de doelman zijn verzoek extra kracht bij.

The Blues zelf hebben weinig keuze. Courtois heeft maar één jaar contract meer en als ze hem straks niet gratis willen laten gaan, moeten ze nu het bod van Real aanvaarden. Chelsea wou eerst een nieuwe keeper, maar ook diens komst zit in de pijplijn. Jack Butland, de Engelse nummer twee op het WK en doelman van het gedegradeerde Stoke City, ligt in poleposition. Hij zou haalbaarder zijn dan Jordan Pickford, de nummer één van Everton en Engeland.

Ondertussen is Courtois 'hot' op Twitter. Hij krijgt vooral veel kritiek voor zijn gedrag. Maar de Belgische doelman is niet aan zijn proefstuk toe. Zo stuurde hij in 2011 ook al eens zijn kat naar de fandag van RC Genk en bijna op hetzelfde moment was zijn overgang naar Chelsea in kannen en kruiken.

