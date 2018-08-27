Spaans voetbal Nieuws Primera Division Copa Del Rey

Real-trainer laat zich (opnieuw) uit over Courtois, net als Twitter: “Als Navas zo blijft spelen, komt hij niet van de bank”

Real-trainer laat zich (opnieuw) uit over Courtois, net als Twitter: “Als Navas zo blijft spelen, komt hij niet van de bank”

Foto: Photo News

Thibaut Courtois raakt voorlopig niet van de bank bij Real Madrid. De topaankoop van De Koninklijke, voor 40 miljoen euro overgekomen van Chelsea, moest zondagavond in Girona toekijken hoe de Costaricaan Keylor Navas van coach Julen Lopetegui opnieuw de voorkeur kreeg.

Na de wedstrijd, door Real met 1-4 gewonnen, ging Lopetegui tijdens zijn persbabbel dieper in op de kwestie. “Het was geen gemakkelijke beslissing”, zei de Spanjaard over zijn keuze voor Navas, die sinds 2014 het Real-doel verdedigt.

“Ik heb twee uitstekende doelmannen en ze geven ons allebei een heleboel oplossingen. Ik zie dit niet als een probleem. Ze zijn er allebei voor de ploeg en we zullen onze keeper kiezen afhankelijk van de situatie waar we voor staan. Vandaag viel de keuze op Keylor. Wat in de toekomst gebeurt, zullen we wel zien. Op elke positie is er veel strijd en dat is zeker zo bij onze doelmannen.”

Foto: Photo News

Op de sociale media gaat de doelmannenkwestie bij Real ook vlot over de tongen, maar waarschijnlijk niet zoals Courtois dat zou willen. Er is namelijk bijzonder veel steun voor Navas...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LaLiga Santander Regulier

Speeldag 2 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6/1 6
2 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4/0 6
3 Sevilla 2 1 0 1 4/1 4
4 Espanyol 2 1 0 1 3/1 4
5 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 4/3 4
6 Atlético Madrid 2 1 0 1 2/1 4
7 Levante UD 1 1 0 0 3/0 3
8 Athletic Club 1 1 0 0 2/1 3
8 SD Huesca 1 1 0 0 2/1 3
10 Getafe CF 2 1 1 0 2/2 3
11 RC Celta 1 0 0 1 1/1 1
12 CD Leganés 2 0 1 1 3/4 1
13 Villarreal CF 2 0 1 1 1/2 1
14 Real Valladolid 2 0 1 1 0/1 1
15 Valencia CF 2 0 1 1 1/3 1
16 Girona FC 2 0 1 1 1/4 1
17 Deportivo Alavés 2 0 1 1 0/3 1
17 Real Betis 2 0 1 1 0/3 1
19 SD Eibar 2 0 2 0 1/4 0
20 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 2 0 1/5 0