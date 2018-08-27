Real-trainer laat zich (opnieuw) uit over Courtois, net als Twitter: “Als Navas zo blijft spelen, komt hij niet van de bank”

Thibaut Courtois raakt voorlopig niet van de bank bij Real Madrid. De topaankoop van De Koninklijke, voor 40 miljoen euro overgekomen van Chelsea, moest zondagavond in Girona toekijken hoe de Costaricaan Keylor Navas van coach Julen Lopetegui opnieuw de voorkeur kreeg.

Na de wedstrijd, door Real met 1-4 gewonnen, ging Lopetegui tijdens zijn persbabbel dieper in op de kwestie. “Het was geen gemakkelijke beslissing”, zei de Spanjaard over zijn keuze voor Navas, die sinds 2014 het Real-doel verdedigt.

“Ik heb twee uitstekende doelmannen en ze geven ons allebei een heleboel oplossingen. Ik zie dit niet als een probleem. Ze zijn er allebei voor de ploeg en we zullen onze keeper kiezen afhankelijk van de situatie waar we voor staan. Vandaag viel de keuze op Keylor. Wat in de toekomst gebeurt, zullen we wel zien. Op elke positie is er veel strijd en dat is zeker zo bij onze doelmannen.”

Op de sociale media gaat de doelmannenkwestie bij Real ook vlot over de tongen, maar waarschijnlijk niet zoals Courtois dat zou willen. Er is namelijk bijzonder veel steun voor Navas...

Keylor Navas does brilliantly to foil a Girona attack then sets up a counter which ends in Bale scoring. Hope Courtois likes the bench.. — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) 26 augustus 2018

You get the feeling we’ll have to get used to Keylor Navas save/TV cameras cut to Courtois reaction on the Real Madrid bench (or vice versa) this season... — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) 26 augustus 2018

Courtois isn’t gonna be playing a single game if Navas keeps playing like this and for some reason I’m completely okay with that. Keylor is going super saiyan this season. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) 26 augustus 2018

Keylor Navas cannot be dropped in this form. No chance. #HalaMadrid — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) 26 augustus 2018

Real Madrid legit bought Courtois as a backup for Keylor Navas. I love this game. — Man Like Diogo (@Dalot_Era) 26 augustus 2018

Keylor Navas was really damn good yesterday. He’s not as overall talented as Courtois, but he made some saves that Courtois simply can’t slither to. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) 27 augustus 2018

Benched by Navas. Imagine my shock. pic.twitter.com/R98YIj1NjB — Harvey Specter (@DZKurtisss) 26 augustus 2018

Looks like Navas isn't interested in giving up his spot for Courtois. — onderoman (@NonyeBiko) 26 augustus 2018

Keylor Navas is not going to give his place easily ?

Navas is a much better shot stopper and with this form he cant be dropped#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/RkyJP5d2qH — Mohammad Zeeshan (@Zee_Madridistaa) 27 augustus 2018