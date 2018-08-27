Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Wereld van verschil: Alderweireld met supercijfers, De Gea lijkt op papier een blunderdoelman

Manchester United was op de derde speeldag in de Premier League een maatje te klein voor Tottenham. De Red Devils gingen voor eigen volk met 0-3 onderuit tegen een zeer efficiënt Spurs-team, waarbij Toby Alderweireld uitblonk.

Hugo Lloris kan terublikken op een knappe clean sheet op Old Trafford, maar dat had de Fransman toch vooral te danken aan Alderweireld. Die was overal te vinden om de aanval van de thuisploeg een hak te zetten. Dat resulteerde dan ook in enkele mooie statistieken en dat tegen de club die hem deze zomer wilde weghalen bij Tottenham...

 

Bij Man United is het ondertussen zoeken naar David De Gea. De Spanjaard is een schim van zichzelf sinds het WK. Van de laatste zestien schoten op zijn doel, gingen er liefst twaalf binnen... Pijnlijke cijfers voor de doelman die sommigen beschouwen als de beste ter wereld.

