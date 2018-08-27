Wereld van verschil: Alderweireld met supercijfers, De Gea lijkt op papier een blunderdoelman

Manchester United was op de derde speeldag in de Premier League een maatje te klein voor Tottenham. De Red Devils gingen voor eigen volk met 0-3 onderuit tegen een zeer efficiënt Spurs-team, waarbij Toby Alderweireld uitblonk.

Hugo Lloris kan terublikken op een knappe clean sheet op Old Trafford, maar dat had de Fransman toch vooral te danken aan Alderweireld. Die was overal te vinden om de aanval van de thuisploeg een hak te zetten. Dat resulteerde dan ook in enkele mooie statistieken en dat tegen de club die hem deze zomer wilde weghalen bij Tottenham...

Toby Alderweireld in Tottenham's defence vs. Man United:



• Most passes completed (40)

• Most interceptions (4)

• Joint-most tackles won (3)

• Joint-most clearances (3)



How different it could have been... pic.twitter.com/XhRIPbxJwr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 27 augustus 2018

That Toby Alderweireld looks good. Maybe Manchester United shouldn't have squabbled about the price and actually have signed him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) 27 augustus 2018

Bij Man United is het ondertussen zoeken naar David De Gea. De Spanjaard is een schim van zichzelf sinds het WK. Van de laatste zestien schoten op zijn doel, gingen er liefst twaalf binnen... Pijnlijke cijfers voor de doelman die sommigen beschouwen als de beste ter wereld.

David de Gea for club & country since the start of the 2018 World Cup:



• 16 shots on target faced

• 12 goals conceded



Dave needs to start saving again. ?? pic.twitter.com/Ry5KkUWVvu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) 27 augustus 2018

???? David De Gea’s last 16 shots faced for @ManUtd & @SeFutbol:



?? Saved

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Saved

?? Saved

?? Saved

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal

?? Goal



?? pic.twitter.com/YOcqRVUGvf — SPORF (@Sporf) 27 augustus 2018