Spits scoort tegen Belgen na 48 matchen zonder goal en zorgt voor storm op Twitter: "Het einde is nabij!"

Dinsdag stonden er enkele wedstrijden op het programma in de Engelse League Cup. Eentje daarvan was Stoke City tegen Huddersfield, met Laurent Depoître en Isaac Mbenza in de basis. De Potters kwamen in de 53ste minuut op voorsprong dankzij een goal van Saido Berahino en dat zorgde voor een storm van reacties op Twitter.

Het was voor de Burundese spits namelijk al 48 wedstrijden geleden dat hij de netten nog eens had doen trillen. Zijn laatste doelpunt dateerde namelijk van 27 februari 2016, toen Berahino nog voor West Bromwich speelde.

913 - Stoke City's Saido Berahino has scored his first club goal in 913 days since he scored for West Brom against Crystal Palace in February 2016, ending a run of 48 matches without scoring in all competitions. Finally. #CarabaoCup — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 28 augustus 2018

BREAKING: Saido Berahino has scored for the first time since 27 February 2016! ?? pic.twitter.com/YwDwXfR2ar — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 28 augustus 2018

BREAKING: SAIDO BERAHINO HAS SCORED A GOAL I REPEAT SAIDO BERAHINO HAS SCORED AN ACTUAL GOAL! pic.twitter.com/gsO0VvE1Uf — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) 28 augustus 2018

?? This is not a drill...



?? Berahino has scored. pic.twitter.com/tbD4MoCPoG — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) 28 augustus 2018

HELL HAS OPENED. BERAHINO HAS SCORED. THE END IS NEAR. HOLD YOUR CHILDREN. — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) 28 augustus 2018

Saido Berahino has scored! His first goal since February 27 2016, ending a drought of 913 days. The End. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) 28 augustus 2018

Still alive when Saido Berahino last scored a goal: Johan Cruyff, Carlos Alberto, Muhammad Ali, Nancy Reagan, Fidel Castro, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Rick Parfitt, Ronnie Corbett & all three-thirds of Emerson, Lake & Palmer. https://t.co/yWd7XDgjw6 — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) 22 augustus 2018

“I was there when Berahino scored”.... Scrap that I was the one who edited his Wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/JR0uv88Wfz — Deluded Rowett (@DeludedRowett) 28 augustus 2018

Bloody hell, Saido Berahino did a goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/X3CJttiSuV — 888sport (@888sport) 28 augustus 2018

SAIDO BERAHINO HAS SCORED!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/S0jeYQH51b — Scott Richards (@ScottRichardss) 28 augustus 2018

Tuesday August 28, 2018



913 days ?



Two years, six months and one day ??



Saido Berahino scores his first goal since February 27, 2016 ? #SCFC pic.twitter.com/N0Yu8vQ8hh — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) 28 augustus 2018

27th February 2016: Saido Berahino scores for West Brom



*913 goalless days later*



28th August 2018: Saido Berahino scores for Stoke and ends his goalless streak pic.twitter.com/5RwbZYZQSO — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) 28 augustus 2018

Saido Berahino scores his first goal in 913 days, 40 hours and 26 minutes of football and 48 appearances. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) 28 augustus 2018