Spits scoort tegen Belgen na 48 matchen zonder goal en zorgt voor storm op Twitter: "Het einde is nabij!"

Spits scoort tegen Belgen na 48 matchen zonder goal en zorgt voor storm op Twitter: "Het einde is nabij!"

Berahino (centraal) was blij met zijn goal. Foto: Reuters

Dinsdag stonden er enkele wedstrijden op het programma in de Engelse League Cup. Eentje daarvan was Stoke City tegen Huddersfield, met Laurent Depoître en Isaac Mbenza in de basis. De Potters kwamen in de 53ste minuut op voorsprong dankzij een goal van Saido Berahino en dat zorgde voor een storm van reacties op Twitter.

Het was voor de Burundese spits namelijk al 48 wedstrijden geleden dat hij de netten nog eens had doen trillen. Zijn laatste doelpunt dateerde namelijk van 27 februari 2016, toen Berahino nog voor West Bromwich speelde.

