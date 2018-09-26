Michy Batshuayi start én scoort voor Valencia, met uniek record tot gevolg

Valencia nam het op de zesde speeldag in La Liga thuis op tegen Celta de Vigo. Michy Batshuayi stond voor het eerst in de basis en scoorde meteen zijn eerste goal voor de Spaanse club.

Na 25 minuten deed 'Batsman' de netten trillen in het Mestalla. Meteen goed voor een uniek record. Hij is nu de eerste speler die deze eeuw kon scoren in Engeland, Duitsland, Frankrijk en Spanje. Ook Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoorde in vier van de vijf topcompetities maar speelde nooit in de Bundesliga, wel in de Serie A.

Michy Batshuayi is the 1st player this century to score a goal in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga. #ValenciaCelta @mbatshuayi #YoCreoEnEsteEquipo @valenciacf #LaLiga — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) 26 september 2018