Heisa over de schwalbe van de week, die goedgekeurd werd door de VAR: "Wat een schande!"

Fiorentina won zondag met 2-0 van Atalanta dankzij doelpunten van Jordan Veretout en Cristiano Biraghi. Na afloop had iedereen het echter over de videoref. Die besloot namelijk niet in te grijpen bij een overduidelijke schwalbe van Federico Chiesa.

Het Italiaanse toptalent en zoon van ex-Parmaspits Enrico Chiesa, ging op het uur wel héél ostentatief neer in een duel met Rafael Toloi. De Atalanta-verdediger was zich van geen kwaad bewust toen scheidsrechter Paolo Valeri een penalty floot en de Italiaan zelfs een gele kaart gaf.

Toloi kon zijn ogen en oren niet geloven, en dat was terecht. Chiesa struikelde over zijn eigen voeten, Toloi raakte de Italiaanse aanvaller zelfs niet aan. En toch ging de bal op de stip, ondanks de aanwezigheid van een VAR. Op Twitter stroomden de reacties dan ook binnen:

I'll be honest and coherent: I thought Juventus should have left out Douglas Costa from their Champions League game, I think Fiorentina should keep out Chiesa for a game if he can't be banned by the league, proven that that was a dive (which by the looks of it, yes it was)