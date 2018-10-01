Italiaans voetbal Nieuws Serie A Coppa Italia

Heisa over de schwalbe van de week, die goedgekeurd werd door de VAR: "Wat een schande!"

Heisa over de schwalbe van de week, die goedgekeurd werd door de VAR: "Wat een schande!"

Foto: rr

Fiorentina won zondag met 2-0 van Atalanta dankzij doelpunten van Jordan Veretout en Cristiano Biraghi. Na afloop had iedereen het echter over de videoref. Die besloot namelijk niet in te grijpen bij een overduidelijke schwalbe van Federico Chiesa.

Het Italiaanse toptalent en zoon van ex-Parmaspits Enrico Chiesa, ging op het uur wel héél ostentatief neer in een duel met Rafael Toloi. De Atalanta-verdediger was zich van geen kwaad bewust toen scheidsrechter Paolo Valeri een penalty floot en de Italiaan zelfs een gele kaart gaf.

 

Toloi kon zijn ogen en oren niet geloven, en dat was terecht. Chiesa struikelde over zijn eigen voeten, Toloi raakte de Italiaanse aanvaller zelfs niet aan. En toch ging de bal op de stip, ondanks de aanwezigheid van een VAR. Op Twitter stroomden de reacties dan ook binnen:

Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Serie A TIM Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 7 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Juventus 7 7 0 0 16/5 21
2 Napoli 7 5 2 0 13/10 15
3 Fiorentina 7 4 2 1 14/5 13
4 Internazionale 7 4 2 1 10/5 13
5 Sassuolo 7 4 2 1 15/12 13
6 Genoa 6 4 2 0 11/11 12
7 SS Lazio 7 4 3 0 10/9 12
8 Sampdoria 7 3 2 2 11/4 11
9 AS Roma 7 3 2 2 14/10 11
10 Parma 7 3 3 1 7/8 10
11 AC Milan 6 2 1 3 12/9 9
12 Torino 7 2 2 3 6/7 9
13 SPAL 7 3 4 0 5/8 9
14 Udinese 7 2 3 2 8/8 8
15 Bologna 7 2 4 1 4/8 7
16 Atalanta 7 1 3 3 9/10 6
17 Cagliari 7 1 3 3 4/9 6
18 Empoli 7 1 4 2 5/8 5
19 Frosinone 7 0 6 1 1/18 1
20 Chievo Verona 7 0 5 2 5/16 -1