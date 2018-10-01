Heisa over de schwalbe van de week, die goedgekeurd werd door de VAR: "Wat een schande!"

Het Italiaanse toptalent en zoon van ex-Parmaspits Enrico Chiesa, ging op het uur wel héél ostentatief neer in een duel met Rafael Toloi. De Atalanta-verdediger was zich van geen kwaad bewust toen scheidsrechter Paolo Valeri een penalty floot en de Italiaan zelfs een gele kaart gaf.
PENALTY | Jordan Veretout zet de strafschop om. Terechte penalty volgens jullie? ??— Eleven Sports BE (@ElevenBE_nl) 30 september 2018
???? #FiorentinaAtalanta 1?? 0?? pic.twitter.com/rCzF48eF5Q
Toloi kon zijn ogen en oren niet geloven, en dat was terecht. Chiesa struikelde over zijn eigen voeten, Toloi raakte de Italiaanse aanvaller zelfs niet aan. En toch ging de bal op de stip, ondanks de aanwezigheid van een VAR. Op Twitter stroomden de reacties dan ook binnen:
63' A replay of the Chiesa dive for the penatly #FiorentinaAtalanta pic.twitter.com/DSH3PqEbVX— Atalanta Now (@AtalantaNow) 30 september 2018
Chiesa disgusting dive. Yuck. pic.twitter.com/SYRbheoNK6— Para (@Paracelsus) 30 september 2018
I'll be honest and coherent: I thought Juventus should have left out Douglas Costa from their Champions League game, I think Fiorentina should keep out Chiesa for a game if he can't be banned by the league, proven that that was a dive (which by the looks of it, yes it was)— Vieri Capretta (@VieriCapretta) 1 oktober 2018
Absolutely disgraceful decision to give that penalty. Obvious dive by Chiesa— Fint (@FintanC84) 30 september 2018
I thought VAR was precisely introduced to stop bullshit dives like that Chiesa penalty. I guess I was wrong.— The Inter Fan (@TheInterFan) 30 september 2018
Chiesa should be ashamed of that. How was VAR not applied?! CLEAR error. #FioentinaAtalanta— Nicholas Carroll (@niczcarroll) 30 september 2018