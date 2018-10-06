Romelu Lukaku krijgt alweer de volle laag: "Wat moet hij doen om op de bank te verzeilen?"

Het gaat van kwaad naar erger met Manchester United. De Red Devils stonden al na tien minuten 0-2 achter tegen Newcastle, tot frustratie van José Mourinho. De Portugees staat intussen dicht bij een ontslag, maar de fans van United hadden het op Twitter ook (alweer) gemunt op Romelu Lukaku.

De Rode Duivel was afgelopen dinsdag al de kop van jut na een zwakke prestatie in de Champions League tegen Valencia. Na de eerste 45 minuten tegen de Magpies kreeg 'Big Rome' opnieuw de volle laag:

What does Lukaku have to do for him to be dropped?!!??!!! I can't stand to see him in the line-up anymore. He's not good enough for Manchester United. #ManUtd #Lukaku #Mourinho — Rafi (@Rafi_Bluffy89) 6 oktober 2018

Would love nothing more than Man Utd to get rid of the players instead of Mourinho.



- Smalling

- Young

- Matic

- Lukaku

- Rashford

- Bailey



The lot of them. No manager in the world is going to transform a squad with those players starting. — Oli Dutton (@Oli_Dutton10) 6 oktober 2018

A man said: “Lukaku plays like he’s playing in jeans” @Lcoombes2 — JR' ???? (@JRKink_) 6 oktober 2018

For a big guy Lukaku is so lazy — #MourinhoOUT (@YMagashi) 6 oktober 2018

This is pathetic - how does Mourinho carry the burden for the absolute shambles of so called 'effort' that those players put in. He can't make lukaku move, he can't stop rashford giving ball away, can't stop young allowing people a free shot and he can't do the defending #MUNNEW — Owain Evans (@OwainEvans39) 6 oktober 2018

Bigger issues today, and maybe won’t be Mourinho’s problem soon, but Sanchez probably deserves a chance through the middle ahead of Lukaku, who offers virtually nothing when he doesn’t score. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) 6 oktober 2018

The referee is trying his best to keep Man United in the game but Lukaku said "No Thanks!!" — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 6 oktober 2018

Lukaku and being wasteful pic.twitter.com/wD6LMZBduT — Shera (@L_Shera_) 6 oktober 2018

Lukaku being shit for weeks he just stands on the right side doing Nothing . — United Against England . (@MourinhoRedonit) 6 oktober 2018

Lukaku is a pro footballer ?? he has the worst first touch ever!! — Adam Pegg (@A_Peggy89) 6 oktober 2018

We'll only win the moment lukaku stops waiting for the ball behind the defenders and learns basic football skills/dribbling...If pogba,sanchez,martial,rashford and mata are benched when they don't play well ...why is lukaku not benched? #MUFC — Sheick Annas (@MufcDieHardFan) 6 oktober 2018

Thirs is disgusting to watch... Bailly, smalling shocking

Matic, Pogba shocking, too slow

Young out of position but not good enough

Martial , Rasford are they playing..!

And Lukaku.... please somebody tell me he’s a good striker because I just don’t see it.. I’m shocked — michael gray (@mickygray33) 6 oktober 2018

Al kreeg ook Mourinho zware kritiek natuurlijk:

So, Jose, how are we feeling? pic.twitter.com/d7hiiEMjwL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 6, 2018

"I went to the bench after that series and it just hit me. I don't belong on that field anymore." - Jose Vontae Davis Mourinho at halftime — A West (@ayyy_west) 6 oktober 2018

It’s not Manchester United management who will sack Mourinho.

It’s the players who are sacking him — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) 6 oktober 2018

United currently losing....at home.....to Newcastle United......who last won in the Premier League in May. Embarrassing from Mourinho but the problems go way beyond the manager. — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) 6 oktober 2018

This is distressing. The Mourinho show can’t end yet. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) 6 oktober 2018

Mourinho's big time career began by running down the Old Trafford touchline.

Might have gone full circle there, Jose. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) 6 oktober 2018

I've been a Manchester United fan since 1977 and I've never ever been so embarrassed in my life — Gary J Sharpe MUFC (@GaryjSharpe) 6 oktober 2018