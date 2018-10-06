Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Romelu Lukaku krijgt alweer de volle laag: "Wat moet hij doen om op de bank te verzeilen?"

Romelu Lukaku krijgt alweer de volle laag: "Wat moet hij doen om op de bank te verzeilen?"

Foto: Reuters

Het gaat van kwaad naar erger met Manchester United. De Red Devils stonden al na tien minuten 0-2 achter tegen Newcastle, tot frustratie van José Mourinho. De Portugees staat intussen dicht bij een ontslag, maar de fans van United hadden het op Twitter ook (alweer) gemunt op Romelu Lukaku.

De Rode Duivel was afgelopen dinsdag al de kop van jut na een zwakke prestatie in de Champions League tegen Valencia. Na de eerste 45 minuten tegen de Magpies kreeg 'Big Rome' opnieuw de volle laag:

Al kreeg ook Mourinho zware kritiek natuurlijk:

Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Premier League Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 8 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 21/3 19
2 Liverpool 7 6 0 1 15/3 19
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 6 2 0 15/7 18
4 Chelsea 7 5 0 2 15/5 17
5 Bournemouth 8 5 2 1 16/12 16
6 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 14/9 15
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 4 1 3 9/6 15
8 Manchester United 8 4 3 1 13/14 13
9 Watford 8 4 3 1 11/12 13
10 Leicester City 8 4 4 0 14/12 12
11 Everton 8 3 2 3 13/12 12
12 Burnley 8 2 4 2 10/12 8
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 2 4 2 9/13 8
14 Crystal Palace 8 2 5 1 5/9 7
15 West Ham United 8 2 5 1 8/13 7
16 Southampton 7 1 4 2 6/11 5
17 Fulham 7 1 4 2 8/16 5
18 Huddersfield Town 8 0 5 3 4/17 3
19 Newcastle United 8 0 6 2 6/13 2
20 Cardiff City 8 0 6 2 4/17 2