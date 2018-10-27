Brits voetbalicoon wordt onwel in tv-studio en is met spoed opgenomen in ziekenhuis

De Engelse ex-voetballer Glenn Hoddle is zaterdag onwel geworden in de studio’s van televisiekanaal BT Sport, waar hij te gast was. “De gedachten van iedereen hier zijn nu bij jou, Glenn. Veel sterkte”, schreef presentator Jake Humphrey nadien op Twitter.

Engelse media melden dat Hoddle, die zaterdag zijn 61e verjaardag vierde, met spoed afgevoerd is naar het ziekenhuis. Zijn toestand zou “ernstig” zijn, maar hij zou volgens zijn woordvoerder goed reageren op de behandeling. Net daarvoor was Hoddle in de tv-studio nog een balletje aan het hoog houden met co-analist Paul Ince. BT Sport schrapte nadien de rest van zijn namiddaguitzending.

Hoddle was als voetballer jarenlang sterkhouder bij Tottenham, Monaco, Swindon en Chelsea. Nadien was hij van 1996 tot 1999 Engels bondscoach. Voorts had hij ook Swindon, Chelsea, Southampton, Tottenham en Wolverhampton onder zijn hoede.

Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 27 oktober 2018

Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning.



For that reason there will be no @btsportscore - but we will be live as usual for the 5.30 ko at Leicester.



Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength ?? — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) 27 oktober 2018

Thoughts going out to the Hoddle family ???????? https://t.co/kyMLNNALGQ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 27 oktober 2018

Just hoping Glenn Hoddle is ok after falling ill today.?? Great manager and a great man. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) 27 oktober 2018

Our thoughts are with Glenn Hoddle and his family.



He is seriously ill in hospital after appearing as a pundit for BT Sport on Saturday, his 61st birthday.https://t.co/RXxiLmpicr pic.twitter.com/QuonqWKumq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) 27 oktober 2018