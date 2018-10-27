Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Brits voetbalicoon wordt onwel in tv-studio en is met spoed opgenomen in ziekenhuis

Steven Gerrard (links) en Glenn Hoddle (rechts) Foto: Photo News

De Engelse ex-voetballer Glenn Hoddle is zaterdag onwel geworden in de studio’s van televisiekanaal BT Sport, waar hij te gast was. “De gedachten van iedereen hier zijn nu bij jou, Glenn. Veel sterkte”, schreef presentator Jake Humphrey nadien op Twitter.

Engelse media melden dat Hoddle, die zaterdag zijn 61e verjaardag vierde, met spoed afgevoerd is naar het ziekenhuis. Zijn toestand zou “ernstig” zijn, maar hij zou volgens zijn woordvoerder goed reageren op de behandeling. Net daarvoor was Hoddle in de tv-studio nog een balletje aan het hoog houden met co-analist Paul Ince. BT Sport schrapte nadien de rest van zijn namiddaguitzending.

Hoddle was als voetballer jarenlang sterkhouder bij Tottenham, Monaco, Swindon en Chelsea. Nadien was hij van 1996 tot 1999 Engels bondscoach. Voorts had hij ook Swindon, Chelsea, Southampton, Tottenham en Wolverhampton onder zijn hoede.

 

