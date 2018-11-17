UEFA Nations League Nieuws Uitslagen

De twee kanten van Aleksandar Mitrovic: echte spitsengoal en blunder vanaf de penaltystip (na misser scheidrechter)

Foto: Reuters

Servië heeft een uitstekende zaak gedaan in Groep 4 van Divisie C van de Nations League. Het won thuis met 2-1 van Montenegro en staat zo op een zucht van promotie naar Divisie B met 11 punten uit vijf wedstrijden. Aleksandar Mitrovic eiste een hoofdrol op in Belgrado. De ex-spits van Anderlecht scoorde het tweede Servische doelpunt na een goede loopactie in de zestien, maar maakte zich belachelijk toen hij een strafschop miste. 'Mitrogol' wilde een panenka doen maar stiftte de bal pijnlijk over doel. Misschien maar goed ook want scheidsrechter Alberto Undiano Mallenco floot een elfmeter die er geen was.

De goal van Mitrovic:

En de misser:

 

