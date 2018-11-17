De twee kanten van Aleksandar Mitrovic: echte spitsengoal en blunder vanaf de penaltystip (na misser scheidrechter)

Servië heeft een uitstekende zaak gedaan in Groep 4 van Divisie C van de Nations League. Het won thuis met 2-1 van Montenegro en staat zo op een zucht van promotie naar Divisie B met 11 punten uit vijf wedstrijden. Aleksandar Mitrovic eiste een hoofdrol op in Belgrado. De ex-spits van Anderlecht scoorde het tweede Servische doelpunt na een goede loopactie in de zestien, maar maakte zich belachelijk toen hij een strafschop miste. 'Mitrogol' wilde een panenka doen maar stiftte de bal pijnlijk over doel. Misschien maar goed ook want scheidsrechter Alberto Undiano Mallenco floot een elfmeter die er geen was.

De goal van Mitrovic:

Mitrovic with the second for Serbia against Montenegro this afternoon. If that's not confidence I don't know what is. #ffc pic.twitter.com/wUnUu43tGQ — Fulham Focus (@Fulham_Focus) 17 november 2018

En de misser:

This game has it all. A pen given by the player kicking his own foot and Mitrovic with an absolutely shocking penalty... pic.twitter.com/BpR9ZIOuzn — Ryan (@ryanffc97) 17 november 2018