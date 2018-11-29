Schotse club maakt hilarische parodie op beruchte video van Memphis Depay: "Yo, at least I can dance"

Wie de video van Depay nog niet gezien had...
I bet this freestyle’s going viral! ??— Memphis (@Memphis) 25 november 2018
Thank you to my supporters for helping me hit 5 million followers on Instagram! ???? pic.twitter.com/ziEubPNXAU
Maar de Schotse eersteklasser Motherwell FC bedacht een eigen versie van de video. Hoofdrolspeler was Charles Dunne, die graag 5.000 volgers had gehad op Instagram. En daar slaagde de 25-jarige verdediger wonderwel in aangezien hij er nu al meer dan 7.000 heeft. "Nee Memphis, deze freestyle gaat niet viraal maar hij is wel beter", klonk het bij Motherwell FC.
No, @Memphis, we bet this freestyle isn’t going viral... but it’s better ??— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) 27 november 2018
Help Charles Dunne get 5,000 followers on Instagram at C_Dunne18 ?? pic.twitter.com/BEBulUVhix
Wie trouwens de volledige tekst wil kennen...
Four K, I’m talking followers. But after this rap, it’s going to blow up.
Called Insta for a blue tick, this rap should do the trick.
I doubt this freestyle gonna go viral, sorry Memphis you ain’t my idol.
I’m a football rapper from Motherwell – bought this jacket in a Primark sale.
One year, two finals. Accies fans, they’re in denial.
Don’t play my football in France, but yo Memphis at least I can dance.
You can keep your diamond Rolley, yo. I got me a £10 Casio.
I don’t need no cigar. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, that’s too far.
I’m low on the Instagram game, but I ain’t got no shame.
Do my talking on the pitch but it’s quite obscene. They still won’t show me on Sportscene.
You might be in Paris but I’m keeping it real, M&D’s.
So you do you and I’ll do me, just remember the name: Chilli D.