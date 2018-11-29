Tien doelpunten met vier goals van toptalent, maar een zekere "Lolley" deed nog beter in deze Engelse clash

Woensdagavond werd er niet alleen gespeeld in de Champions League. Ook in de Engelse tweede klasse werd er gevoetbald. Aston Villa kreeg Nottingham Forest over de vloer en die confrontatie werd een feest.

Na 90 dolle minuten stond de onwaarschijnlijke score van 5-5 op het scorebord. De supporters op Villa Park kregen dus tien doelpunten te zien. De 21-jarige Tammy Abraham scoorde liefst vier doelpunten voor de thuisploeg, die terugvocht van 0-2, 2-3 en 3-4 achter. Goede punten dus voor de huurling van Chelsea, die beschouwd wordt als een toptalent en vorig jaar twee interlands speelde voor Engeland. Het vijfde doelpunt van Villa werd gescoord door Anwar El Ghazi, ex-Ajax en nu op huurbasis van Lille.

Mixed emotions about the result today ?? but pleased to have scored 4?? goals ???????? go again Saturday! — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) 28 november 2018

Bij de bezoekers scoorden Lewis Grabban (2), Antonio Joao Carvalho, Matty Cash en Joe Lolley. Die laatste deed misschien nog straffer dan Abraham want naast zijn doelpunt gaf 26-jarige rechtsbuiten de assists voor de vier andere goals.

Well I couldn’t have dreamed of ever getting 4 assists and a goal at Villa Park and then still not take three points ?? absolutely mental, great point though in the end ???? — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) 28 november 2018

Wie alle goals wil bekijken, kan dat hier doen: