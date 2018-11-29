Tien doelpunten met vier goals van toptalent, maar een zekere "Lolley" deed nog beter in deze Engelse clash

Na 90 dolle minuten stond de onwaarschijnlijke score van 5-5 op het scorebord. De supporters op Villa Park kregen dus tien doelpunten te zien. De 21-jarige Tammy Abraham scoorde liefst vier doelpunten voor de thuisploeg, die terugvocht van 0-2, 2-3 en 3-4 achter. Goede punten dus voor de huurling van Chelsea, die beschouwd wordt als een toptalent en vorig jaar twee interlands speelde voor Engeland. Het vijfde doelpunt van Villa werd gescoord door Anwar El Ghazi, ex-Ajax en nu op huurbasis van Lille.
Mixed emotions about the result today ?? but pleased to have scored 4?? goals ???????? go again Saturday!— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) 28 november 2018
Bij de bezoekers scoorden Lewis Grabban (2), Antonio Joao Carvalho, Matty Cash en Joe Lolley. Die laatste deed misschien nog straffer dan Abraham want naast zijn doelpunt gaf 26-jarige rechtsbuiten de assists voor de vier andere goals.
Well I couldn’t have dreamed of ever getting 4 assists and a goal at Villa Park and then still not take three points ?? absolutely mental, great point though in the end ????— Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) 28 november 2018
It was raining goals at Villa Park… ??— Quest (@QuestTV) 28 november 2018
This @JLolley23 screamer was the pick of the bunch! ????
Catch highlights from all of the mid-week @EFL action at 10:30pm with @carolinebarker and @Dean36ashton10#EFLonQuest @nottm_forest @Nffcfamily #NFFC pic.twitter.com/4bKfUxNkZR
Wie alle goals wil bekijken, kan dat hier doen:
?? Aston Villa 5-5 Nottingham Forest! ??— Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) 29 november 2018
?????????? Tammy Abraham scored four!
?????? Joe Lolley hit a screamer AND had a hand in Forest's other four goals!
?? Watch all the goals from the thriller at the Villa ??#NFFC #AVFC @AVFCOfficial @NFFC pic.twitter.com/QNqm8prZwC