Nog meer goed nieuws voor de Rode Duivels: Vermaelen is weer fit

Vincent Kompany en Christian Kabasele stonden voor het eerst in lange tijd aan de aftrap en Roberto Martinez kreeg dinsdagavond nog meer goed nieuws. Niemand minder dan Thomas Vermaelen is opnieuw fit. Barcelona kondigde aan dat de linksvoetige verdediger in de selctie zit voor het bekerduel tegen Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa.

Vermaelen staat al sinds 12 oktober aan de kant met een hamstringblessure, maar is dus eindelijk hersteld. Barcelona won de heenmatch tegen Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa met 0-1, woensdag is de terugmatch in Camp Nou.