Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

Jamie Vardy opent 2019 met doelpunt én nieuwe viering, en volgt ex-Standard-speler op

Vardy opent 2019 met een doelpunt. Video: PlaySports

De eerste Premier League-wedstrijd van 2019 was er eentje tussen Everton en Leicester City. De partij bleef lange tijd gesloten, tot Jamie Vardy in de tweede helft kon profiteren van een foutje bij de thuisploeg. De spits van de Foxes schoof de bal fraai onder Jordan Pickford in doel: 0-1. Goed voor zijn zevende doelpunt van het seizoen en de eerste in de Premier League van 2019. Vorig seizoen ging die eer naar Brighton-speler Anthony Knockaert (ex-Standard).
Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Het Nieuwsblad biedt meer dan 1.000 reeksen in 12 sporten aan. Zoek hierboven de uitslagen van uw favoriete club of surf naar onze uitslagenpagina.

Premier League Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 21 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Liverpool 20 17 0 3 48/8 54
2 Manchester City 20 15 3 2 54/16 47
3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 15 5 0 43/21 45
4 Chelsea 20 13 3 4 38/16 43
5 Arsenal 21 12 4 5 46/31 41
6 Manchester United 20 10 5 5 41/32 35
7 Leicester City 21 9 8 4 25/23 31
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 8 7 5 23/23 29
9 Watford 20 8 8 4 27/28 28
10 Everton 21 7 8 6 31/31 27
11 West Ham United 20 8 9 3 27/30 27
12 Bournemouth 20 8 10 2 28/37 26
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 7 9 4 22/27 25
14 Crystal Palace 20 5 11 4 17/26 19
15 Newcastle United 20 4 10 6 15/27 18
16 Cardiff City 20 5 12 3 19/38 18
17 Southampton 20 3 11 6 21/38 15
18 Burnley 20 4 13 3 19/41 15
19 Fulham 21 3 13 5 19/47 14
20 Huddersfield Town 20 2 14 4 12/35 10