Jamie Vardy opent 2019 met doelpunt én nieuwe viering, en volgt ex-Standard-speler op

De eerste Premier League-wedstrijd van 2019 was er eentje tussen Everton en Leicester City. De partij bleef lange tijd gesloten, tot Jamie Vardy in de tweede helft kon profiteren van een foutje bij de thuisploeg. De spits van de Foxes schoof de bal fraai onder Jordan Pickford in doel: 0-1. Goed voor zijn zevende doelpunt van het seizoen en de eerste in de Premier League van 2019. Vorig seizoen ging die eer naar Brighton-speler Anthony Knockaert (ex-Standard).

First #PremierLeague goal in last 5 years



2015 - Ryan Shawcross

2016 - Michail Antonio

2017 - Harry Kane

2018 - Anthony Knockaert

2019 - Jamie Vardy



#EVELEI #HappyNewYear #PL — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) 1 januari 2019

?? Jamie Vardy doing backflips...



2019s peaked and it's not even 2pm!#EVELEI pic.twitter.com/0Y9iK5IHsm — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) 1 januari 2019

Jamie Vardy pulling off the Obafemi Martins celebration? 2019 starting off with a bang. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) 1 januari 2019