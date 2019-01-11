Engels voetbal Nieuws Premier League FA Cup

FC Barcelona stelt ruildeal met aanvallers voor, maar Chelsea weigert: fans begrijpen er niets van

Foto: Reuters

De wintertransfermarkt is altijd goed voor enkele geestige verhalen. Zoals dat van Willian, die het onderwerp was van een bod van FC Barcelona dat geweigerd werd door Chelsea. Tot ontsteltenis van de fans van de Blues.

De intussen 30-jarige Braziliaan speelt al sinds 2013 voor de club van Eden Hazard, dat hem toen voor 35 miljoen wegkocht bij Anzji. De voorbije jaren was Willian een vaste waarde bij Chelsea, maar dit seizoen stelt hij teleur met vier goals en zes assists in 31 optredens in alle competities. Tot grote frustratie van de Londense fans, die Willian liever kwijt dan rijk zijn.

Vorige zomer zou FC Barcelona al serieus zijn best hebben gedaan om de Braziliaan binnen te halen. Toen bleek een bod van 63 miljoen euro onvoldoende voor Chelsea om de aanvaller te verkopen. Sky Sports en The Telegraph meldden deze week dat de Blaugrana een nieuw bod uitbrachten om Willian te kopen: de 21-jarige Malcom plus centen in een deal die zo'n 56 miljoen euro waard zou zijn. Malcom werd vorige zomer voor 41 miljoen euro gekocht van Bordeaux.

Chelsea zou het bod echter afgewezen hebben. Een van de redenen is omdat ze vrezen een Champions League-ticket te missen bij een vertrek van de Braziliaan. Maar die redenering ging er niet in bij nogal wat supporters.

 

