FC Barcelona stelt ruildeal met aanvallers voor, maar Chelsea weigert: fans begrijpen er niets van

De wintertransfermarkt is altijd goed voor enkele geestige verhalen. Zoals dat van Willian, die het onderwerp was van een bod van FC Barcelona dat geweigerd werd door Chelsea. Tot ontsteltenis van de fans van de Blues.

De intussen 30-jarige Braziliaan speelt al sinds 2013 voor de club van Eden Hazard, dat hem toen voor 35 miljoen wegkocht bij Anzji. De voorbije jaren was Willian een vaste waarde bij Chelsea, maar dit seizoen stelt hij teleur met vier goals en zes assists in 31 optredens in alle competities. Tot grote frustratie van de Londense fans, die Willian liever kwijt dan rijk zijn.

Vorige zomer zou FC Barcelona al serieus zijn best hebben gedaan om de Braziliaan binnen te halen. Toen bleek een bod van 63 miljoen euro onvoldoende voor Chelsea om de aanvaller te verkopen. Sky Sports en The Telegraph meldden deze week dat de Blaugrana een nieuw bod uitbrachten om Willian te kopen: de 21-jarige Malcom plus centen in een deal die zo'n 56 miljoen euro waard zou zijn. Malcom werd vorige zomer voor 41 miljoen euro gekocht van Bordeaux.

Chelsea zou het bod echter afgewezen hebben. Een van de redenen is omdat ze vrezen een Champions League-ticket te missen bij een vertrek van de Braziliaan. Maar die redenering ging er niet in bij nogal wat supporters.

Sarri on Willian: "Of course not, if you know for us. Willian is really very important for us but I think he can do better. His potential is higher." He says it is "impossible to lose him in January." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) 11 januari 2019

Sarri saying Willian needs to improve says it all for me. The guys 30, he’s not got a lot of time/room for improvement.



Just improve/play Hudson-Odoi instead, he HAS got time! — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) 11 januari 2019

Sarri doesn’t want to lose Willian he calls him “important” but he could do a lot better.



2 Goals in 20 League Games... Yes he could do a lot better....#cfc — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) 11 januari 2019

Chels Twitter when sarri said Willian has "potential" pic.twitter.com/P90VXtjoq7 — FANTASY LEAGUE CHAMPION 2018 (@CallumCFC_) 11 januari 2019

It’s pointless even getting excited about the chance of Barcelona making a second bid for Willian, we’d reject £100m + Messi for him at this rate. — ??? (@ChelseaDyl) 11 januari 2019

So you mean to tell me Chelsea had an offer to bring in Malcom, a 21 year old left footed winger that we need for the cost of 30 YEAR OLD Willian and we rejected it?



Chelsea football club ladies and gentlemen, ran by idiots. — Mod (@CFCMod_) 11 januari 2019

Chelsea reject another Barcelona offer for Willian.



For me, it’s a no brainer. But the board, coaches, and players rate Willian, as much as that might surprise you all.



Barcelona may come back with a better offer, but it will take a lot to convince Chelsea to let him go. — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) 11 januari 2019

This Willian news must be fake. There's no way we not accepting Barcelona's cash + Malcom bid. Even a signed Messi jersey + cash for Willian is a good offer. — Elvis Tunde ? (@Tunnyking) 11 januari 2019

Barcelona want Willian for Malcolm...

Chelsea fans atm pic.twitter.com/iN7C9cFJwQ — Full-Time Podcast (@FT_Podcast1) 11 januari 2019

Barcelona gave us cash plus a 21 year old top talented winger in Malcom for Willian and Marina rejected it ??‍????‍??@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/tngYkJYbn3 — Mateo ? (@KlassyKovacic) 11 januari 2019