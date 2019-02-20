Burberry haalt omstreden sweater met strop uit collectie: “Ik besef dat het een beetje ongevoelig was”

Het Britse kledingconcern Burberry heeft een omstreden sweater met strop uit de collectie gehaald. Na de Londense Fashion Week zondag was er immers een schokgolf van verontwaardiging ontstaan door een bruine hoodie. Daar hingen koordjes aan, die sterk op een strop leken. “Dat kan toch niet, dit is een collectie voor de jeugd. De bespeelbare jeugd. En dat in een tijd waarin de zelfmoordcijfers nog nooit zo hoog waren. Dit moet stoppen”, reageerde Burberry-model Liz Kennedy vlak na de show.

“Zelfmoord is niet glamoureus, en al helemaal niet cool. We willen met deze collectie de stem van de jeugd laten horen, maar welk signaal geven we hier in godsnaam mee? Hoe kan iedereen hier zomaar over kijken en denken dat het wel oké zou zijn om dit op de catwalk te brengen”, zei het model, dat zelf de look niet moest dragen.

Ze vertrok verontwaardigd, maar vond naar eigen zeggen nergens gehoor. “Ze zeiden ‘stuur maar een brief’. Kort kon ik er met iemand over spreken, maar de reacties was schokkend. ‘Dit is mode, het boeit niemand wat er in je persoonlijk leven speelt en je daarmee associeert’, klonk het. Ik ben gewoon beschaamd om deel uit te maken van deze show”, besloot ze.

Haar oproep kreeg op sociale media gehoor. Duizenden mensen deelden en reageerden. Maar pas dinsdag trok ontwerper Riccardo Tisci van Burberry het boetekleed aan. Hij verontschuldigde zich voor de situatie. “Hoewel het ontwerp geïnspireerd was op een maritiem thema, besef ik dat het een beetje ongevoelig was. Het was nooit mijn bedoeling om iemand van streek te maken. We hebben het stuk uit de collectie gehaald. Ik zal ervoor zorgen dat dit niet opnieuw gebeurt”, reageerde hij aan Fox News.

Topman Marco Gobbetti heeft inmiddels gesproken met het model en benadrukt dat Burberry zijn verontschuldigingen aanbiedt.