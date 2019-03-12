Champions League Nieuws Uitslagen

Indrukwekkend legertje Schalke 04-fans verovert Manchester

Schalke 04 kreeg dinsdagavond een flinke bolwassing om de oren van Manchester City in de Champions League (bij de rust stond het al 3-0), maar gelukkig voor de Duitse fans hadden ze zich overdag al flink geamuseerd in het stadscentrum van Manchester.

