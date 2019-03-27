Italiaans voetbal Nieuws Serie A Coppa Italia

Georgina Rodriguez, mevrouw Cristiano Ronaldo, poseert in lingerie: "Ik wilde dit met jullie delen"

Georgina Rodriguez, mevrouw Cristiano Ronaldo, poseert in lingerie: "Ik wilde dit met jullie delen"

Foto: rr

Georgina Rodriguez is meer dan enkel de levenspartner van Cristiano Ronaldo. De Spaanse werd namelijk voorgesteld als het nieuwe gezicht van Yamamay, een Italiaans merk van lingerie en zwemkledij.

LEES OOK. Voltijdse bestaan als ‘vriendin van Cristiano Ronaldo’: wie is de 25-jarige Georgina, de vrouw achter de stervoetballer? (+)

Bij die presentatie hoorden natuurlijk beelden van het 25-jarige model, die in de voetsporen treedt van onder andere Jennifer Lopez. "Ik wilde echt mijn nieuwe samenwerking met Yamamay met jullie delen", klinkt het op Instagram. "Bedankt om mij te kiezen."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Georgina Rodriguez - the fiancee of football ace Cristiano Ronaldo - shows off her curves as she poses for lingerie brand Yamamay. The 25-year-old Spanish beauty is seen in these campaign pictures. And she also poses for the camera in behind-the-scenes images from her latest shoot for the Italian company. It comes after she was unveiled as the new face of Yamamay earlier this year. The brand said: "Georgina is not only a natural beauty but also a family-conscious mother and a woman with a strong personality, which is why she perfectly embodies the values of Yamamay’s world." She and Ronaldo have a daughter Alana Martina, and she is helping to raise the footballer’s other three children - Cristiano Junior; and toddler twins Eva and Matteo. The pair reportedly got engaged last year. The campaign was shot by Xavi Gordo. ?? Courtesy of Yamamay #georginarodriguez #yamamay #cristianoronaldo #lingerie

Een bericht gedeeld door The Mega Agency (@themegaagency) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feeling confident with Yamamay @yamamayofficial #myconfidentbeauty #yamamay #georginarodriguez

Een bericht gedeeld door Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) op

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feeling confident with Yamamay ??@yamamayofficial #myconfidentbeauty #yamamay #georginarodriguez

Een bericht gedeeld door Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) op

Corrigeer

Klik voor nieuws en uitslagen

Jupiler Pro League
Bundesliga
Premier League
Ligue 1
Superleague Greece
Serie A
Eredivisie
Liga NOS
Premier Liga
Scottish Premiership
Primera Division
Süper Lig

Het Nieuwsblad biedt meer dan 1.000 reeksen in 12 sporten aan. Zoek hierboven de uitslagen van uw favoriete club of surf naar onze uitslagenpagina.

Serie A TIM Regulier

Vorige speeldag Volgende speeldag

Speeldag 29 -

GS W V G DS P
1 Juventus 28 24 1 3 59/19 75
2 Napoli 28 18 4 6 52/23 60
3 Internazionale 28 16 7 5 43/24 53
4 AC Milan 28 14 5 9 43/26 51
5 AS Roma 28 13 7 8 52/39 47
6 SS Lazio 27 13 8 6 41/29 45
7 Atalanta 28 13 9 6 57/39 45
8 Torino 28 11 6 11 37/26 44
9 Sampdoria 28 12 10 6 49/38 42
10 Fiorentina 28 8 7 13 43/35 37
11 Parma 28 9 13 6 30/44 33
12 Genoa 28 8 11 9 34/42 33
13 Sassuolo 28 7 10 11 39/47 32
14 Cagliari 28 7 12 9 25/40 30
15 SPAL 28 6 14 8 25/42 26
16 Udinese 27 6 14 7 24/40 25
17 Empoli 28 6 15 7 36/54 25
18 Bologna 28 5 14 9 25/42 24
19 Frosinone 28 3 17 8 21/53 17
20 Chievo Verona 28 1 16 11 21/54 11