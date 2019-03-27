Georgina Rodriguez, mevrouw Cristiano Ronaldo, poseert in lingerie: "Ik wilde dit met jullie delen"

LEES OOK. Voltijdse bestaan als ‘vriendin van Cristiano Ronaldo’: wie is de 25-jarige Georgina, de vrouw achter de stervoetballer? (+)
Bij die presentatie hoorden natuurlijk beelden van het 25-jarige model, die in de voetsporen treedt van onder andere Jennifer Lopez. "Ik wilde echt mijn nieuwe samenwerking met Yamamay met jullie delen", klinkt het op Instagram. "Bedankt om mij te kiezen."
Georgina Rodriguez - the fiancee of football ace Cristiano Ronaldo - shows off her curves as she poses for lingerie brand Yamamay. The 25-year-old Spanish beauty is seen in these campaign pictures. And she also poses for the camera in behind-the-scenes images from her latest shoot for the Italian company. It comes after she was unveiled as the new face of Yamamay earlier this year. The brand said: "Georgina is not only a natural beauty but also a family-conscious mother and a woman with a strong personality, which is why she perfectly embodies the values of Yamamay’s world." She and Ronaldo have a daughter Alana Martina, and she is helping to raise the footballer’s other three children - Cristiano Junior; and toddler twins Eva and Matteo. The pair reportedly got engaged last year. The campaign was shot by Xavi Gordo. ?? Courtesy of Yamamay #georginarodriguez #yamamay #cristianoronaldo #lingerie
Tenía muchas ganas de compartir con vosotros mi nuevo proyecto con la firma Yamamay. Gracias por elegirme y confiar en mí para formar parte de vuestra maravillosa familia ?? @yamamayofficial Coming soon!!! Gracias equipo!!! ???? ?? ???? ?? @xavigordo . ?????? @amparosanchezm . ?? @carmendejuan #yamamay #newproject #comingsoon