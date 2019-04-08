Amerikaans minister van Binnenlandse Veiligheid Kirstjen Nielsen stapt op

Kirstjen Nielsen stapt op als minister van Binnenlandse Veiligheid van de Verenigde Staten.
Dat meldt president Donald Trump op Twitter. Hij bedankt Nielsen voor haar dienst.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 april 2019
....I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 april 2019
Kevin McAleenan, tot nu toe commissaris van de douane- en grensbewaking, wordt de nieuwe minister. Trump heeft er naar eigen zeggen vertrouwen in dat “Kevin het heel goed zal doen”.