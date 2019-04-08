Amerikaans minister van Binnenlandse Veiligheid Kirstjen Nielsen stapt op

President Trump bedankte Nielsen (links) op Twitter. Foto: REUTERS

Kirstjen Nielsen stapt op als minister van Binnenlandse Veiligheid van de Verenigde Staten.

Dat meldt president Donald Trump op Twitter. Hij bedankt Nielsen voor haar dienst.

Kevin McAleenan, tot nu toe commissaris van de douane- en grensbewaking, wordt de nieuwe minister. Trump heeft er naar eigen zeggen vertrouwen in dat “Kevin het heel goed zal doen”.

